Rusty and Audrey Griswold are together again! Johnny Galecki’s Christmas Vacation costar Juliette Lewis revealed that she will have a guest role as his girlfriend on the upcoming Roseanne spinoff, The Conners.

“HERE’S THE BIG NEWS!! Look what I’m doin!!! #LuckyMe #TheConners,” Lewis, 45, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, September 25, alongside a photo of her on set with Galecki, 43, and costar Sara Gilbert. “#whoohoo #GreatWriting #ReunitedWithMyGriswaldBro @sanctionedjohnnygalecki and the incredible @thesaragilbert #JohnGoodman #LaurieMetcalf.”

The Big Bang Theory star played David Healy on Roseanne from 1992 to 1997. He appeared in one episode of the ABC revival earlier this year before it was canceled in the wake of star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

During the show’s original run, Galecki’s character dated Gilbert’s Darlene Conner on and off. Darlene briefly referenced Lewis’ new character, Blue, on the revival when she dismissively called her “a crayon,” but Blue was never formally introduced to viewers on screen.

Galecki and Lewis played siblings in National Lampoon’s 1989 holiday comedy. The actress went on to star in 1991’s Cape Fear (for which she received Oscar and Golden Globe nominations), 1994’s Natural Born Killers, 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn, 2002’s Hysterical Blindness (for which she earned an Emmy nod) and 2013’s August: Osage County, among other movies and TV shows.

Barr, 65, revealed earlier this month that her character, Roseanne Conner, will be killed off on The Conners. She said on the YouTube show #WalkAway With Brandon Straka, “They have her die of an opioid overdose. … There’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done. It’s over. There’s no fight left.”

The Conners premieres on ABC on Tuesday, October 16, at 8 p.m. ET.

