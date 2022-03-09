Juliette Porter: ‘Siesta Key’ Will Reveal ‘True’ Story of Sam Logan Split

Her turn to share! Juliette Porter held her tongue after she and ex-boyfriend Sam Logan split, but season 4 of Siesta Key will give her an opportunity to address what really happened between them.

“You definitely are gonna get a lot of questions answered, and I tried to be mature and kind of stay off social media when it came [to] this whole breakup because that’s just not who I wanna be,” Juliette, 24, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, March 8. “I didn’t wanna be the type of person that went to talk about someone online or especially someone that I lived with. He didn’t really do that, though.”

Now that the reality star can offer her perspective, she hopes the truth will come out.

“It’s gonna be nice [for] a lot of those things to be cleared up and people to see my side of the story, which is the true side, and how I went about the whole situation,” she teased. “It’s gonna be really relatable for people because it’s difficult. And I chose to do certain things that might not have been what other people chose to do, but I think it’s gonna be interesting to see the whole thought process between me and him.”

Juliette predicted that she will be “shocked” that she stayed with Sam, 30, as long as she did when she watches season 4.

“When you love someone, you try to make it work, but I really was unhappy and I was emotionally drained and exhausted and I just wasn’t putting myself first and I shouldn’t have had to choose between myself and him,” she said. “It was a toxic relationship. I finally leave, and you get to see everything I go through. You basically see the whole breakup.”

Sam confirmed his and Juliette’s split in August 2021 after less than two years of dating. In a season 4 trailer released in February, cheating rumors swirl after their breakup.

Chloe Trautman told Us on Tuesday that Sam put out “this whole story of what had happened when it was the complete opposite of the truth.” She claimed that in the new episodes, viewers will “see him lie and manipulate in real time,” adding that Sam is “not a bad person” but is a “really bad boyfriend” if his girlfriend is not “doing exactly what he wants.”

Juliette noted that Sam’s actions helped her realize that she cannot be with anyone who has a “really large ego.” She alleged that him “creating stories and putting them on social media” was his way of “trying so hard” to “make sure people liked him.”

“It wasn’t helping anyone. It wasn’t allowing me to heal, and it was just frankly hurtful,” she said. “But honestly, at the end of the day, his actions helped me move on, so I’m happy he did. If he did things the way that I did, which was try to be respectful and keep it cool, most of the time things might have gone a lot differently. I really am a firm believer in the way someone treats you after an [event] such as this really tells a lot about who they are.”

Juliette has since moved on with boyfriend Clark Drum, whom she was first linked to in October 2021. She hinted that their romance will unfold on the MTV reality show.

“You’re gonna see him a little bit,” she explained. “He comes around toward the end, and he’s just everything that I needed. Not even needed — everything that I wanted. He just came into my life at a time where I wasn’t expecting him, and he’s everything Sam wasn’t, you know? He doesn’t have a huge ego. It’s so amazing. It’s really refreshing to be with someone that actually listens to you and cares about how you feel about things. He’s amazing. [I’m] very happy to have him around.”

As for whether Juliette wants to settle down soon, she told Us that she is “not ready” for marriage just yet. “I still don’t even know fully who I am. I’m trying to figure that out,” she elaborated. “I don’t feel fully grounded in who I am enough to really even think about marriage.”

Season 4 of Siesta Key returns to MTV Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi