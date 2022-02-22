Welcome back? Siesta Key fans got a glimpse at the drama that will go down on season 4 — and Juliette Porter and Sam Logan are at the center of it.

In the trailer, released by MTV on Tuesday, February 22, Juliette, 24, and Sam’s romance is seemingly coming to an end as they both accuse each other of infidelity.

“She was doing exactly what I was doing, just hiding it and lying about it,” Sam, 30, claims in the clip. Meanwhile, Juliette later tells her ex-boyfriend, “I’m sorry that I hurt you, but am I sorry for doing what I need to do for myself? No.”

According to the network, the rest of season 4 will focus on “change, growing up, finding yourself, and deciding who you want to hold close … and who you’ve outgrown.” Siesta Key also stars Madisson Hausburg, Brandon Gomes, Kelsey Owens, Garrett Miller, Chloe Trautman and Amanda Miller.

The synopsis hinted that Juliette “will have to choose between her relationship or herself” as she figures out her next steps with Sam. Since filming for Siesta Key wrapped, the twosome confirmed their decision to call it quits.

Viewers originally met Sam when he joined the hit show in 2020. Following her split from former costar Alex Kompothecras, the swimwear designer started to form a bond with Sam.

“Sam and I were always friends and then things got a little more serious. I just hope that people see that I can actually have a guy that is so sweet to me and he would drop anything to help me with whatever,” she told E! News in June 2020. “He makes me happy and I can trust him and that’s what I love them. It’s not a hectic relationship.”

One month later, the pair sparked engagement rumors when Sam posted a photo with the caption, “My fiancé,” before quickly changing the caption. Us Weekly confirmed at the time that the duo were not engaged, with a source sharing that they just posted the caption as a joke.

Juliette and Sam dated for less than two years before news of their breakup broke in August 2021. At the time, the JMP The Label founder opened up about the lessons that she took away, tweeting, “I’ve learned a lot from my past mistakes. And what I’ve learned (although easier said than done) is that you can’t always control a situation but you can control your response and actions. I choose to face adversity with dignity & grace.”

Siesta Key season 4 returns to MTV on Thursday, March 10, at 9 p.m. ET.

