“Is that Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon?” … asked no one. The singer and the comedian went virtually undetected while showing off a series of ridiculous dance moves in Central Park in goofy disguises.

Bieber, 24, and Fallon, 43, were filming a segment called “Musical Photobomb” for the Central Park episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which aired on Thursday, September 13. The duo donned oversized suits and ties along with crazy wigs and mustaches to remain incognito.

With the pop star’s hit “What Do You Mean?” as their background music, the pair danced like no one was watching. Though they turned a few heads here and there when they invaded people’s personal space, passersby didn’t seem to notice they were in the presence of celebrities. Kids even joined in on the dancing, especially when the “Sorry” singer put his impressive flossing moves on display.

Eventually, the pair ripped off their disguises to reveal their identities. “Justin Bieber!” Fallon announced as fans began to swarm the “No Brainer” crooner, who graciously posed for selfies as people squealed.

Earlier on Thursday, TMZ reported that Bieber and his fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, were spotted at a marriage license courthouse in New York City. A source told Us Weekly exclusively in August about the couple’s plans for their nuptials: “They want a private wedding without media scrutiny and just want it to be with friends and family.” The Grammy winner proposed to the 21-year-old model in July in the Bahamas.

“Justin is over his crazy phase, and is more approachable and has been talking to lots of fans when he’s out,” the insider said of how Baldwin has changed Bieber. “He’s happy to show that Hailey is his girl and he feels at ease with her.”

