What do you mean? Justin Bieber will skip the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, source confirms to Us Weekly.

The 23-year-old singer, who missed last year’s ceremony, is nominated this time around for the remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” The megahit single is in the running for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Fonsi, 39, and Yankee, 40, are set to perform the original version of “Despacito” during Sunday’s show at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

According TMZ, which was first to report the news, Bieber does not plan to attend any awards shows until he finishes the follow-up to his hugely successful 2015 record, Purpose, which was nominated for Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album at last year’s Grammys.

The “Friends” crooner isn’t the only nominee skipping music’s biggest night. The heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold announced on Twitter that its members will protest the show despite being nominated in the Best Rock Song category for “The Stage.”

“[We’re] honored. Unfortunately they have taken ‘Best Rock Song’ off the telecast this year so we won’t be attending,” the group tweeted on Tuesday, January 23. “Maybe next time.”

Honored. Unfortunately they have taken "Best Rock Song" off the telecast this year so we won't be attending. Maybe next time. https://t.co/GIotEyLCuK — Avenged Sevenfold (@TheOfficialA7X) January 23, 2018

Hosted by James Corden, the 2018 Grammy Awards air on CBS on Sunday, January 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

