Kailyn Lowry is opening up about her exit from Teen Mom after seemingly outgrowing the MTV series.

“I think financially speaking, that was really hard for me,” Lowry, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly when looking back on her decision to leave the franchise after 11 years. “I needed the mental break. But that being said, I realized at [that] point, my podcast was financially more successful than Teen Mom. I was like, ‘It’s time for me to go.’”

After realizing her podcasts — including her original “Coffee Convos” show — were financially successful, Lowry said she had to take a leap of faith and put her priorities elsewhere.

“There was only one producer who reached out to me and was like, ‘I knew that this was gonna be good for you and I believed in you,’ and I believed him when he said that,” she said. “That was a really, really cool realization.”

Related: Kailyn Lowry's Sweetest Photos With Her Kids Kailyn Lowry is a proud mom and loves showing life with her little ones on social media. The MTV personality became a mom in 2010 when she and her then-boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac. While the high school sweethearts split shortly after, the former couple continue to coparent. Rivera said during a November 2020 episode […]

In May 2022, Lowry announced she was leaving Teen Mom 2. At the time, she told Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa that it was time to “move on” and expressed her desire to “do my own thing.”

“Truthfully, I had toyed with the idea for a long time, probably a good two years,” Lowry explained to Us. “I talked to Chelsea [Houska], who had already left the show. It was just like, ‘What do I do?’ And she said to me, ‘It is going to be the scariest decision you make because you’re not sure. You have your foot in the door in other places, but can you propel yourself from those points?’ I think that was kind of eye-opening for me when she said that because I saw how successful she was and how she grew and flourished as a person after she left.”

Her decision appears to have paid off. In addition to hosting “Coffee Convos” with Lindsie Chrisley, “Baby Mamas No Drama” with Vee Rivera and “Barely Famous” by herself, Lowry is booked and busy as she speaks to listeners on a weekly basis.

Her success also helped launch the KILLR Podcast Network, which aims to grow the next generation of KILLR podcasters.

“It’s definitely an unfiltered look at my life, and I can be myself and I don’t have a four-minute time window where things have to be edited a certain way and presented a certain way,” Lowry told Us when discussing her favorite part of podcasting. “I can say whatever I want whenever I want.”

She also can connect with fans in a whole new way. Starting September 17, Lowry will kick off a podcast tour in Columbus, Ohio. She will also appear in Texas and Pennsylvania during the fall with special guests.

“I’m doing very small comedy clubs right now,” Lowry teased to Us. “I’m excited. It’ll be a good time.”

While so much has changed in her professional life ever since she appeared on 16 and Pregnant nearly 15 years ago, Lowry is proud of herself for stepping out of her comfort zone and leaving reality TV.

Related: Kailyn Lowry’s Dating History Over the Years Teen Mom 2 viewers have been following Kailyn Lowry’s love life for nearly a decade on MTV. The Pennsylvania native rose to fame on a 2010 episode of 16 & Pregnant. During the episode, Lowry and her high school boyfriend, Jo Rivera, welcomed son Isaac, who was born in January 2010. Their relationship didn’t last, […]

When asked to share a message to her younger self, the Hustle and Heart author knew just what to say.

“Keep pushing through, just keep going because it’s scary,” she said. “It feels like nothing is really progressing in the moment, but I feel like the bigger picture was that I was going to break through somewhere, somehow, some way. I feel like I did.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon