Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits Her New Song Is About Ex-Fiance Shawn Booth

She’s just being honest! Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed that her debut single, “If I’m Being Honest,” was inspired by her breakup from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth.

“I wrote it in a time when I was in a lot of pain and hurt and that isn’t the case anymore,” Bristowe, 34, told ET Canada on Friday, May 29. “And now given the times, we can all relate to the lyrics.”

The Canada native then detailed her experience recording the vulnerable song, adding, “My dad was actually in the studio with me when I was recording that because I was going through the breakup with Shawn at the time and it was a really, really hard time. It’s kinda about a bunch of things but that was such a hard day to get out of bed and go record a song.”

After releasing the country song on May 14, Bristowe opened up what led her to drop the track. “If I’m being honest, I didn’t think I would ever release this song. I was too afraid, insecure, and kept doing the classic ‘what if,’” she wrote via Instagram. “I don’t know who needs to hear this but f*ck the what if’s. This uncertain time has shed light on how important time is. So while this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you.”

Booth competed as a contestant on Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette, which aired in 2015. During the season 11 finale, she chose Booth over runner-up Nick Viall, and the duo walked away as an engaged pair.

Us Weekly confirmed in November 2018 that Bristowe and Booth had called it quits after three years together. The former pair revealed that the “difficult decision comes after thoughtful, respectful consideration” on their part.

“Even though we are parting as a couple, we’re very much committed to remaining friends,” they said in a joint statement to Us. “We have both evolved as people, which is taking us in different directions, but with the hope that we will continue to support each other in new ways.”

Bristowe confirmed that she was dating Jason Tartick two months after announcing her split from Booth. On May 15, the “Off the Vine” podcast host exclusively told Us that she’s “on such a good path” with Tartick, 31. However, she doesn’t anticipate them getting engaged during the coronavirus quarantine.

“I told him I don’t want to [have a] quarantine engagement,” she explained at the time. “[I want] a little more romance than just at the house.”