Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe has never held back an opinion about the ABC dating franchise. (She’s described “bitter feelings” for an anonymous member of Bachelor Nation and gotten into a very public feud with creator Mike Fleiss.) But does that mean she’s sworn off reality TV for good?

“I’m not against reality television, but something about [my relationship with Jason Tartick] would scare me a little bit,” the “Off the Vine” podcast host, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, May 15.

“I feel like it’s hard on a relationship and I don’t want to do anything that puts a strain on our relationship. I am motivated by happiness and not money,” she continued. “I just feel like if we did, I would want to be in full control of being creative and what it was — and unfortunately I feel like people love to see drama on TV and that’s what works, and that would scare me. So I don’t know. That would have to be a conversation we had.”

Bristowe got engaged to Shawn Booth during the finale episode of her Bachelorette run, but the two called it quits in November 2018 after three years together. She began dating Tartick, 30, in January 2019.

The Canada native says her boyfriend is too level-headed for reality TV anyway. “Even if I try to argue with him, he’s just so calm, cool and collected, and so logical that I’m, like, we’d be boring TV,” she joked.

Bristowe has been candid about her feelings toward Bachelor Nation since appearing on The Bachelor’s 19th season and as the 11th Bachelorette. The 9 to Wine host turned heads with a lengthy Instagram caption describing her “bitter feelings” toward one person in Bachelor Nation on January 6. While many were convinced that Bristowe was calling out her ex, 32, the fan-favorite quickly cleared the air.

“Let’s be honest, everyone is going to immediately think, ‘Oh, she’s talking about her ex,’ but no. I could be petty, but not that petty,” Bristowe told Us exclusively on January 17. “I would just say it if that’s who I was talking about. It’s someone who I would just rather not say the name anymore and just move forward, because there’s so many people I love in that franchise.”

When she later added to her post that the person was “not a contestant,” some fans thought she was rehashing her old feud with the show’s creator, Fleiss, 55. In October 2019, Bristowe alleged that the TV exec was the reason she never competed on Dancing With the Stars — even though so many men from Bachelor Nation had gotten the chance.

“I will say this with a mic in my hand and a smile on my face, that Mike Fleiss is a piece of s–t! He is the creator of The Bachelor, and he hates women,” she said in a candid interview on the “Talkhouse” podcast.

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe