After competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar, Kandy Muse is gearing up to vie for the honor of America’s Ultimate Supervillain — and she has thoughts about how her new costars would do in the Werk Room.

When asked which House of Villains season 2 star would fare the best on RuPaul’s Drag Race, Kandy, 29, didn’t hesitate.

“New York, because I think New York is already a drag queen,” Kandy exclusively told Us Weekly, referring to Tiffany “New York” Pollard. “She was putting out these extravagant looks, and I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, girl, you’re eating me up!’ New York for sure.”

Kandy and New York are two contestants on the upcoming season of E!’s House of Villains, which also stars The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, The Real World’s Wes Bergmann, Survivor’s Richard Hatch, Big Brother’s Jessie Godderz, Bad Girls Club: Las Vegas’ Camilla Poindexter, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s Safaree Samuels, The Bachelor’s Victoria Larson and 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Lima. (New York, 42, initially rose to fame on VH1’s Flavor of Love.)

The series premiered last year and follows the titular “villains” as they live together while competing for $200,000 and the title of America’s Ultimate Supervillain. Though the show is full of boisterous personalities, Kandy said she still made friends in the house even as she was competing against her roommates.

“Camille [and I] definitely got along really, really well,” Kandy told Us in an interview hosted by BetUS. “I got along with everyone for the most part. Yes, there was drama, but I think everyone in there had a mutual respect for each other, specifically for me, because they knew I was getting in drag. And they were also fascinated with the art of drag, how I went from being my boy self to being this glamorous diva. So, everyone for the most part really appreciated me. Doesn’t mean we didn’t get into it!”

While some reality stars might be insulted by the villain label, Kandy isn’t afraid to embrace it after her headline-making turns on RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 and All Stars season 8.

“I knew that on Drag Race I was considered a little villain, which, hey, I’ll take it. Because villains are always the most iconic ones,” Kandy explained. “And TV shows and movies, they’re always the most memorable ones. So when I got asked to do House of Villains, I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely. There’s no doubt, let’s do it!’”

After House of Villains wraps up, Kandy has her sights set on another reality show: Celebrity Big Brother.

“I think start off with that one,” she told Us. “Here’s the thing: I know there’s The Challenge and there’s all these really physical competition shows — which, let me tell you, physical competition is hard. We did a few physical challenges on House of Villains, and I don’t know how Wes from The Real World goes back every other season to do it because I could never do the physical part of a competition. I’m good on that one. So a little Big Brother moment, that’s cute for me.”

House of Villains season 2 premieres on E! this fall.