Taylor Swift’s presence at Kansas City Chiefs’ games as she supports her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, is garnering huge attention from her fans.

Despite the increased attention the pop superstar, 34, brings, Kansas City Chiefs president Mark Donovan insisted the team isn’t looking to “capitalize” on her attendance at the games.

In an interview with Front Office Sports published on Thursday, September 5, he noted, “We’ll be prepared for her and obviously welcome her with open arms.”

Donovan added that he recognized the “Anti-Hero” singer was there to show her support for Kelce, 34, rather than attending in a working capacity, and that the team wanted to respect those boundaries.

“She wants to be a fan,” Donovan said. “This is her off time. She wants to be there to support Travis. We’re going to create that opportunity where we provide that.”

While not wanting to exploit the Tortured Poets Department star, Donovan admitted the value Swift’s attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs games brought to the table.

“She brings a lot with her, and it’s a pretty valuable, targeted demographic when you look at the makeup of her fan base,” Donovan said. “And we’ve looked at ways that we could be respectful.”

“We’re not trying to capitalize on this,” he added. “We’re trying to celebrate it, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that.”

It’s not the first time Swift has been seen throwing her support behind Kelce at his football games. The star made her relationship with Kelce public when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023, and went on to watch 13 games in total over the NFL season, including traveling from Tokyo to Las Vegas in February to see the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

Swift’s A-list friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Sophie Turner are among those who have been snapped attending Chiefs games with the singer.

While the attention on Swift when she attends Kelce’s games has received backlash from some football fans, the athlete has supported his girlfriend against the criticism.

“I think it’s fun when they show who all’s at the game,” he said on an episode of his podcast “New Heights” in September 2023, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason, 36. “I think it brings a little more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you’re watching.”

Swift has also hit back at the haters in the past, telling TIME in December 2023, “I’m just there to support Travis.”