



A surprising bond. When the cast of Dancing With the Stars was first announced, Karamo was flooded with negative comments because he referred to Sean Spicer as a “good guy.” He later explained that the two weren’t friends but he was open to having a conversation. Well, that conversation — plus many more — happened.

After the Queer Eye star, 38, was eliminated during the Monday, October 28, episode, he revealed to Us Weekly that the former White House press secretary, 48, told him the results were “not fair.”

“He was like, ‘You’re such a sweet guy. You’re kind guy.’ And that felt good because my goal coming into this was to introduce myself to people who have never seen Queer Eye, to let them know who I am,” the reality star told Us on Monday. “My goal has always been to show how, if you can show kindness and lead with love, things can change. Day one I got backlash. I started this show with people telling me, ‘You’re horrible, you’re crazy, you’re stupid,’ because I showed someone who has a different political view than mine, kindness.”

The Real World alum then added that Spicer’s trailer was next to his and he used that to create an open dialogue.

“I have, literally, every day been planting seeds in his heart of like, ‘When you made this comment, this hurt me as a man. When you made this comment, it hurt me as a person of color. When you made this comment, it hurt me as a gay man,'” he explained. “I could see, each week, those seeds being planted and blossoming and that’s why he got emotional [when I was eliminated]. He got emotional because he’s realizing that I’m not someone you should be attacking in the media. I’m a human being. If I can touch his heart, I’m about to go through and make a tour of Washington! I still want Trump out of office but you know, that was the goal [with Sean]. That was the goal.”

The I Am Perfectly Designed author also said that he hopes to continue speaking to Spicer after the competition wraps.

“Sean is literally someone who I would’ve never thought I could be friends with, and I’m going to walk away from here calling him a friend,” Karamo said. “I’m going to continue the conversation that we had outside of this and I don’t think Sean’s going to make it the end, but I’m proud of him. I really am proud of him because he’s had fun every week and I think he’s exceptional.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe