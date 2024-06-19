The Kardashian-Jenner family are no strangers to playing pranks, but Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s latest one left Kris Jenner unfazed.

Kendall, 28, and Kylie, 26, take a surprise visit to Kris’ house in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, June 20, episode of The Kardashians. Upon their arrival, Kylie informs her mother that she and Kendall “came to steal” her adorable dog, Bridgette.

“The groomer’s waiting at my house to cut her like a poodle, so that she doesn’t have any hair,” Kylie reveals. Kendall adds that Kris’ boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was “upset” by the idea.

“Aw, babe. His baby. Oh, my God,” Kris quips before criticizing her daughter’s prank skills. “You guys didn’t get to prank me.”

In a confessional, Kris jokes, “How can you not prank me? It’s so easy. But this is the worst execution of a prank I have ever witnessed in my life. I mean, be a little more sneaky. Open the back door, grab the dog, throw it in the car, drive down the street. What the f—k is wrong with you guys? I have raised you smarter than this. K?”

Back in her kitchen, Kris tells the pair that they will “have to think of something else” in order to successfully prank her. The clip concludes with Kylie teasing that she and Kendall have something bigger up their sleeve for next time.

“This wasn’t our best prank anyway, so we’re gonna come back and we’re gonna do something major,” Kylie says.

Kris, 68, is one of the family’s many dog moms, having adopted her pooch Bridgette in January 2020. “Welcome to the fam Bridgette!” she captioned a video of her then-puppy playing with leave via her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you @theellenshow @portiaderossi @chrissyteigen and @wagmorepets for making us aware of the abandoned puppies.”

Bridgette came from the same litter as Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s dog Petey. The celebs brought home their furry friend after Ellen DeGeneres posted about a group of dogs in need of rescuing.

In addition to being a dog mom, Kris is also the frequent target of her family’s funniest prank, from Kourtney Kardashian dressing up as her mother for staged paparazzi pics to her and Scott Disick gifting her artwork from a pretend artist named Art Vandelay.

One of the group’s most famous practical jokes was Disick’s Todd Kraines prank calls. In several episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick, 41, bombarded Kris with phone calls while pretending to be the son of her good friend Joyce Kraines, all while using a hilarious voice.

Hulu releases new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.