A lot has likely changed at Composure magazine since How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days first came out, which is why the film’s stars are not opposed to filming a sequel.

“I think [studios] are always thinking about that,” Kate Hudson said during the Wednesday, July 17, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “All that matters [to me] would be the script and if Matthew [McConaughey] and I were into the script.”

According to Hudson, 45, she and costar McConaughey, 54, would be keen to visit their respective characters of Andie Anderson and Benjamin Berry.

“I think we’re both totally open, it has just never happened,” Hudson added.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days was released in 2003, starring Hudson as Composure magazine columnist Andie. Ahead of one of the publication’s upcoming issues, Andie pitches her next article in honor of friend Michelle Rubin (Kathryn Hahn) recently navigating a brutal breakup. Andie decides to write the eponymous “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” piece, about traditional behaviors that frequently compel men to abruptly end relationships. Her guinea pig: Advertising executive Ben (McConaughey).

What Andie doesn’t know is that Ben coincidentally bet his coworkers he can make any lady fall in love within the same 10-day period. Of course, both Andie and Ben end up falling in love by the movie’s end.

Since the film wrapped, Hudson and McConaughey have frequently discussed their experience — and whether they’d be down for making a sequel.

“It was a very different time of making movies,” Hudson told Elle in August 2020. “People like me and Matthew, I feel like we were the last class of actors that really experienced the old-school Hollywood process of making movies. It was a special time.”

She added, “Like Matthew and I, we were together for four months on How to Lose a Guy, and then [our 2008 rom-com] Fool’s Gold, it was a six-month shoot. We don’t really have any movies like that anymore unless it’s a Marvel movie or something.”

Which Is the Most Iconic Movie Couple of All Time?

At the time, Hudson even had a pitch for a story line for the potential sequel.

“I’ve always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together,” she said. “We probably would have gotten married with kids. We’re probably miserable right now! I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job.”

As fans of the OG movie know, Andie ended up quitting her job to “write what [she wants] to write” and was planning to relocate to Washington, D.C. Ben, however, caught her on the way to the airport to win her back, which seemingly halted her moving plans.