Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are giving their stamp of approval on the forthcoming Fantastic Four reboot, but that doesn’t mean they’re fond of their own film.

The duo – who starred in the 2015 box office blunder alongside Miles Teller and Michael B. Jordan – opened up about the new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie that’s set to hit theaters in 2025.

“We’re excited. It’s a great cast,” Mara, 41, told Variety on Thursday, July 18, while Bell, 38, reflected on their experience with the film franchise.

Though Bell and Mara aren’t particularly proud of their MCU experience, the couple – who wed in 2017 – are seemingly looking forward to seeing an entirely new film come out of the franchise.

“It doesn’t feel like a reboot to me because to reboot something it had to have been something. Unfortunately, our film doesn’t exist in any particular canon,” Bell explained to the outlet before quipping, “It does exist in one particular canon, which is the not very good canon.”

In February, Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby were confirmed to be leading the film as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic and Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, respectively. Completing the film’s titular quartet are Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/the Thing. Ralph Inerson will portray villain Galactus.

The 2025 release of Fantastic Four marks the third big screen iteration of the comic book series. Before starring as Captain America in the MCU, Chris Evans starred as Johnny Storm in 2005’s Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer, opposite Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba and Michael Chiklis.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February shortly after the main cast was confirmed, Moss-Bachrach, 47, revealed that Pascal, 49, had taken control of making sure the core actors were connected ahead of production.

“There is a group text,” the Bear star told host Jimmy Kimmel. “Pedro [Pascal] started a group text a couple days ago.”

Despite being in contact with his costars, Moss-Bachrach hilariously revealed that he was a little confused about whose number is whose.

“I have [Pedro’s] number, so it says ‘Pedro Pascal,’ and then there’s two +44 [the U.K. country code] numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one is Joseph,” he explained of the situation. “Everybody’s said something! Everyone’s put a little image or a sticker or a gif or something out there, so people are invested, I guess? No one’s being coy! Everyone showed up. It’s nice, it’s nice.”

Fantastic Four is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.