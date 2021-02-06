Paging Dr. Addison Montgomery! Kate Walsh is up for returning to Grey’s Anatomy — if her schedule makes it possible.

“Of course! I mean, I’m here in western Australia so it would be a big trip so I’d have to see. But, yeah, I’m always open to it. I’m here,” Walsh, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly. “I couldn’t be further away from Los Angeles right now. But maybe Addison could call in or zoom in.”

In November 2020, the ABC medical drama surprised viewers when Ellen Pompeo’s Meredith Grey was reunited with her late husband, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), during the season 17 premiere.

“I miss you!” Meredith yelled across the beach during a dream sequence while she remained unconscious amid her coronavirus battle. Derek replied: “I know!” Derek, a.k.a. McDreamy, was killed off the series in 2015, ending Dempsey’s 11-year run. The shocks continued when T.R. Knight reprised his role as George O’Malley.

“It’s been incredible,” Walsh told Us of watching the beloved characters return. The Honest Thief actress even joked about Addison’s ex Derek reuniting with Meredith onscreen.

“Gal u already know how Addie would’ve reacted to this,” she captioned an Instagram photo of her character giving the side eye to Meredith and Derek embracing. “Sending so much love from overseas to @EllenPompeo & @PatrickDempsey on their internet-breaking reunion.” Pompeo, 51, replied with heart and laughing-crying emojis at the time.

Walsh, for her part, appeared on Grey’s Anatomy from 2005 to 2012, exiting when Addison moved to L.A. to start her own practice. The actress reprised her role on the spinoff series, Private Practice, which ran from 2007 to 2013.

Grey’s Anatomy has said goodbye to several characters over the year. In October 2020, however, Pompeo made headlines when she teased the possibility of the show saying farewell to the show for good. “We don’t know when the show is really ending yet. But the truth is, this year could be it,” the actress, who also serves as executive producer, told Variety. “I’m constantly fighting for the show as a whole to be as good as it can be. As a producer, I feel like I have permission to be able to do that. I mean, this is the last year of my contract right now. I don’t know that this is the last year, but it could very well could be.”

If so, it would be “an end of an era,” Walsh told Us.

“I mean it’s such an epic piece of my life,” she continued. “It’s been such an incredible run and has changed so many lives and has certainly changed my life. Whatever they decide I think obviously is a creative decision, but I was thrilled to be a part of it.”

Since leaving Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Walsh has starred on several other TV shows, including Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, 13 Reasons Why and Emily in Paris, which just scored two Golden Globe nominations. Walsh appeared in three episodes of the series, which stars Lily Collins.

“I’m so excited, are you kidding?” Walsh told Us of the series getting a season 2 pickup. “I loved shooting that. That was a blast. Shooting in Paris was really, really fun. I’m thrilled for them and hopefully we will see if I get to come back and do a little — make an appearance. We’ll see.”