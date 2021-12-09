Living her best life. After Katharine McPhee was revealed as part The Masked Singer duo Banana Split, the songstress opened us to Us Weekly about her time on the show.

“I thought I wouldn’t be nervous with this huge mask on my head, like, wouldn’t be nervous like I was on American Idol, but nope, I was still so nervous!”

Luckily, McPhee wasn’t on her own while on the stage, the other half of the Banana Split was revealed to be McPhee’s husband, David Foster. “It was great having David there because I was more comfortable, but also because David helped so much with the producing and arrangements.”

The Smash alum and the Grammy award winning producer performed a medley of memorable hits, including Justin Timberlake’s “Cry Me a River” and “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, but they didn’t get to perform every song on their wish list. “We had this amazing arrangement of Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Driver’s License,’ but we didn’t wind up getting the rights to the song.”

With some of the biggest secrecy in the business happening on The Masked Singer set, McPhee didn’t take many chances with telling friends and family she was on the show. “Well, I didn’t tell anyone, but I have find my friends with my mom and she would see me on set and ask what I was doing at the studios! It was hard to keep it from everyone in my life texting me this week asking if I was the Ice Cream.”

The American Idol runner-up also shared the playful take her and her husband took on the competition, “The costumes are so ridiculous, we really just wanted to have fun! We didn’t take anything too serious and really just had a wild, ridiculous time!”