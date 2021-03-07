That new mom glow. Katharine McPhee shared her first social media photo with her newborn son as she took her baby boy for a walk on Saturday, March 6.

“Just in case you were wondering… I love being a mommy!” the singer, 36, captioned an Instagram Stories pic along with two crying emojis. The photo showed her wearing a black skirt and white long-sleeve T-shirt as she toted her boy in a baby carrier on her chest.

Us Weekly confirmed on February 24 that the former American Idol contestant and her Grammy-winning husband, David Foster, had welcomed their first child.

“Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy,” her rep confirmed to Us, with a source telling Us that “everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

Us confirmed in October that McPhee was pregnant with the music producer’s sixth child. The Canada native, 71, shares daughter Amy, 47, with first wife B.J. Cook, and Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, with second wife Rebecca Dyer. His eldest child, Allison, 50, was given up for adoption but they later reconnected when she was an adult.

The couple’s baby news came a month after a source exclusively told Us that the couple were “definitely trying” to have a baby.

McPhee, who previously battled an eating disorder, revealed in an interview earlier this month that she’d worried about a relapse while pregnant.

The Smash alum admitted on “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast” that “body-issue stuff” was her “biggest challenge.”

“It just suddenly came up in a way that hadn’t been present in a long time,” she said in the interview that aired on Monday, March 1. “Feeling like there was a relapse after getting pregnant was shocking and upsetting and concerning for me because I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked.”

McPhee, who gained about 40 pounds during her pregnancy, reached out to a psychiatrist for help and said that she is now “OK” with her body being “a little thicker.”