Cue the Paula Cole theme song! Katie Holmes recently shared her thoughts on a potential Dawson’s Creek reboot — and a return to Capeside isn’t in her future.

“We’ve definitely talked about it over the years,” Holmes, 43, told Screen Rant during an interview published Monday, July 25. “But I feel like that show captured that time period and that time in all of our lives.”

The show, which aired from 1998 to 2003 and was created by Kevin Williamson, followed the lives of wannabe filmmaker Dawson Leery (James Van Der Beek), his best friend Joey Potter (Holmes), who has been in love with him since childhood, close friend Pacey Witter (Joshua Jackson) and new girl next door Jen Lindley (Michelle Williams) as they suffer through growing pains and the ups and downs of high school.

Holmes, who starred in the WB series for the entirety of its six seasons, explained that she is “so grateful for the experience” but doesn’t see how the same magic could ever be captured again.

“I think it’s great that you are nostalgic for it. So am I. But it’s like, do we want to see them not at that age?” she quipped. “We all decided we don’t [want a reboot] actually,” she said of her costars Williams, 41, Van Der Beek, 45, and Jackson, 44.

This isn’t the first time Holmes has spoken out against a potential revival. The Secret actress told the Today Show in 2016 that trying TV series like Dawson’s Creek in 2022 wouldn’t have the same “certain charm” as it did before the new millennium.

“It was before the Internet really took over,” she explained. “It was before iPhones, it was before this kind of new form of communication, and it had this certain feeling that was of the ’90s. I don’t think that in today’s world, you could achieve that same kind of feeling.”

The Disturbing Behavior star’s claims are backed up by Jackson, who joked to The Guardian in September 2021 that “nobody needs to hear [my character] Pacey grunting when he gets out of a chair,” explaining that it’s less appealing for the actors to return when the characters they once played were teenagers.

“I think because the Friends cast were already adults when they were doing the show, it’s less jarring to see them now,” the Dr. Death star said. “If you put our mid-40s selves together on a couch now, with our creaking backs, it might shock people.”

However, not all of the cast are in agreeance about leaving the Creek behind. Mary-Margaret Humes, who played Dawson’s mom Gail Leery, told People in March 2021 that she once wrote “190 pages of an idea for a crossover to a reboot” for the hit teen drama series.

“Whether it goes anywhere, I don’t know, but there is certainly a lot of buzz about it,” the Florida native, 68, said.

