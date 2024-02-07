Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney was unimpressed by Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s recent appearance on Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast.

“What a s—t show,” Maloney, 37, who was married to Schwartz, 41, from 2016 to 2022, said of the Toms’ joint interview during the Wednesday, February 7, episode of her “Disrespectfully” podcast.

“I mean the first part of it — just Schwartz sitting there apologizing for [Sandoval] for being late or possibly not showing — it was just kind of like, this is what he signed up for,” Maloney told cohost Dayna Kathan. “This is what he’s hitched his wagon to, is just being a Tom Sandoval apologist. And, you know, to me it’s just really kind of sad. … And then [Sandoval] shows up finally, and throughout the whole thing, [Schwartz is] just kind of making excuses for [Sandoval].”

During the “Viall Files” episode in question, which aired late last month, Viall, 43, called out Sandoval, 41, for arriving late to the taping. Sandoval responded by claiming that Viall had previously been an hour late when he appeared on the “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast. Viall and his fiancée, Natalie Joy, then shared text messages proving that Viall was either on time or only 10 minutes late to the recording session.

Maloney reacted to the awkward exchange on Wednesday, slamming Sandoval’s habit of bringing up other people’s flaws when faced with his own mistakes.

“Whenever someone’s bringing the hammer down on him, he’s like, ‘OK, well, what about back in 2012?’ It’s like, how about in the now? How about we’re talking about today, what you did today?” she said. “We’re not talking about what somebody did 10, 12 years ago. No one’s saying anyone’s perfect, we’re just trying to get to the bottom of why you’re late, dude.”

She continued: “Mr. accountability, I like to call him. Because he would always scream in people’s face[s] — like, my face, anyone else’s face — about not taking accountability, when I’ve never seen that man be accountable for anything ever.”

During his sit-down with Viall, Sandoval talked about his cheating scandal with former costar Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. When his infidelity came to light in March 2023, Sandoval and Ariana Madix split after nine years of dating.

Despite telling Viall that he’s “learned so much” from the fallout of his affair and is “trying to be a better person,” Sandoval struggled to give specific examples of his growth and seemed less contrite during other moments of the interview.

While discussing his current living situation with Madix, 38 — the pair are still living together in their shared Los Angeles home — Sandoval said it was “petty” of his ex to insist they sell the house rather than letting him buy her out. He also implied that he cheated on Madix because she “belittled” him during their relationship.

Throughout the interview, Schwartz frequently advised Sandoval to be careful with his words when it seemed like he was blaming Madix for his infidelity. Maloney concluded that she found the dynamic old and tired.

“When one’s burying themselves, the other one’s trying to dig [them] out,” she said of Schwartz and Sandoval. “It’s kind of remarkable how it just keeps happening over and over again. … I don’t know why I’m constantly surprised because it’s like, did I expect any different? No.”