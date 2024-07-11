It’s Katy Perry’s world, and we’re lucky to be living in it.

Perry, 39, began her comeback on Thursday, July 11, with a new single and accompanying music video titled “Woman’s World.”

The video seemingly in “male gaze” world, where Perry and her group of dancers are dressed in construction work attire. After taking a bathroom break at a row of urinals, they head back to work as they dance in syncronicity and reveal American flag inspired bejeweled bikinis.

“Sexy, confident / So intelligent / She is heaven-sent /So soft, so strong,” Perry sings in the first verse before declaring “It’s a woman’s world and you’re lucky to be living in it” during the chorus.

The video then pauses after Perry gets crushed by an anvil and the screen flashes with women-centric video clips. Perry awakens on a beach and goes off to explore a new era, where women have seemingly taken over the streets. After gassing herself up — literally — she meets up with Trisha Paytas and the twosome take a wild ride in a monster truck. Perry ends the video by performing a Tik Tok with a stranger and flying off in a helicopter, declaring, “I’m Katy Perry.”

The pop star’s latest release comes ahead of her sixth studio album, 143, which she announced earlier this week is set to drop on September 20. 143, which is code for “I Love You,” is Perry’s first new album since 2020’s Smile.

Perry previously teased the new song and video to fans via Instagram, sharing album art that showed her in a knit white bikini with robotic chaps.

“GET READY TO POP OFF,” she captioned the June 17 image.

After announcing the single, Perry shared several sneak peeks of the accompanying visual. “BABY WE AIN’T GOING AWAY!” she captioned clips of the America-inspired video. Perry can be seen in the video dressed as a sexy Rosie the Riveter, wearing the character’s signature bandanna with a more modern, flag-inspired bodysuit and denim shorts.

Fans have been expecting new music from Perry following her departure from American Idol earlier this year after judging seven seasons.

“I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with, like, the heart of America,” she said during a February appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “But I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you know what I’m saying?”

Perry’s new release does exactly that. She shared her inspiration for “Woman’s World” in conversation with Denon for their recent partnership.

“It’s exactly how I feel right now. I feel really empowered. I feel really grounded. I feel really fearless,” she explained. “And I haven’t always felt that way. And right now, I really feel in tune with my feminine divine. After having my child, something changed. And that is power, and I’m utilizing that power right now. I hope everyone can feel that.”

Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed daughter Daisy, now 3, in August 2020.