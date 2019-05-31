Ladies and gentlemen, your next summer anthem is here! Katy Perry released her first single in two years, titled “Never Really Over,” at midnight on Friday, May 31.

To celebrate the release, the American Idol judge, 34, participated in a Q&A session, answering questions from fans about her new music. After the live chat, she premiered the colorful music video for the track, which was filmed in a field in Malibu.

“Two years and just like that / My head still takes me back / Thought it was done but I / Guess it’s never really over,” Perry belts during the song’s pre-chorus. “Oh, we were such a mess / But wasn’t it the best? Thought it was done but I / Guess it’s never really over.”

“Never Really Over,” which is co-produced by Perry’s “365” collaborator Zedd, serves as the lead single from the Grammy nominee’s forthcoming sixth studio album. It will be the follow-up to 2017’s Witness, which included the hits “Chained to the Rhythm,” “Bon Appétit” and “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj.

“I worked on this song when I was on tour, and I don’t really do that,” Perry told fans at YouTube Space Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 29. “I brought [Zedd] the song and said, ‘Wow, it sounds amazing.’ Specifically the lyrics in the second verse, which I love: ‘I guess I should try to go to therapy / To try to get you out of my brain / I can’t even go on the internet / Without even checking your name.’”

When the pop star revealed the artwork for the single on Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, commented with three fire emojis and wrote, “My mag G.”

This Friday turned out to be a busy day in the music world. Miley Cyrus released her EP She Is Coming, while Cardi B dropped a new track titled “Press.”

