Keanu Reeves wants you to make it happen. The John Wick actor teamed up with Squarespace for its new Super Bowl ad, and in it, Reeves does a life-risking motorcycle stunt in order to inspire viewers to make their website dreams a reality.

The commercial is titled “Make It Happen” and premiered on Wednesday, January 31. The video starts off with The Matrix actor, 53, effortlessly standing up on a moving motorcycle while riding it down an empty road.

In the clip, Reeves is reciting the lyrics to Will Powers’ 1983 song “Adventures in Success” out loud while the tune plays in the background. “There has never been anyone just like you, and never will be,” he says. “The power to do anything you can imagine is within you. When you discover your real self.”

Squarespace is a website-building and hosting platform, and its partnership with the To the Bone star came about after he worked with them to build the website for his company, Arch Motorcycles. The tech company also released a two-minute long video last week of Reeves giving a tutorial of how he built his website using the service while in the middle of a desert. “It may be hard. It may be easy, but either way, you are capable,” Reeves says while staring directly at the camera.

“Once you’re done and you’re happy, the world will welcome your creation with open arms,” he concludes, before throwing his laptop into a campfire. Watch the full tutorial here.

The ad will make its television debut during Super Bowl LII when the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles face off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game is set to air on NBC on Sunday, February 4, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!