Just weeks after filing a restraining order against ex Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer released a revenge-themed music video for her song “Serious.”

“I wrote ‘Serious’ for the Deluxe album as a universal anthem about celebrating your self-worth and not settling for less,” Palmer, 30, said in a press release. “It’s a testament to knowing what it means to choose yourself and live in that truth.”

The music video begins with a mysterious man discarding Palmer discarded on the side of the road. After she wakes up, she drugs the man and drags his unconscious body across the floor.

In the next scene, Palmer sits across from the man, who’s now chained to the table, and interrogates him. She proceeds to put monitors on his head, and attempts to “reprogram” him.

“You don’t ever read the signs/ Maybe you should analyze/ You always puttin’ up a fight/ ‘Cause you can’t see past what’s in front of you/ And you don’t do the things that I want you to/ I made it so easy/ It don’t gotta be this difficult/ Why you make it difficult?” she sings.

The music video timing does not appear to be coincidental. Palmer made headlines earlier this month for being granted a temporary restraining order against Jackson, 29, and temporary full custody of their 8-month old son, Leodis.

A Los Angeles Superior Court ordered Jackson to stay 100 yards away from his ex and their son until further notice. He’s also prohibited from having visitation rights at this time.

After the judge granted the request, a legal expert exclusively told Us Weekly that Palmer “likely has some pretty significant and compelling evidence.”

“Judges usually are hesitant to grant temporary restraining orders in family law situations because sometimes people misuse them to gain leverage in a custody situation or in a divorce proceeding,” attorney Neama Rahmani explained to Us earlier this month.

Palmer claimed she had security footage from when Jackson “trespassed” into her home and “threatened” her. He allegedly ended up “lunging” toward her and “striking,” as well as “throwing” her over the couch.

Per documents reviewed by Us, Palmer accused her former beau of abusing her multiple times during their two-year romance. Elsewhere in the documents, Palmer confirmed the pair had called it quits “primarily due to the physical and emotional abuse inflicted” on her by Jackson.

Jackson has not publicly addressed the allegations. On the same day Palmer filed for a restraining order, he shared a photo of him and his son via X (formerly Twitter)

“I love you, son,” he captioned the snap. “See you soon.”