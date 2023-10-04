The Kelly Clarkson Show is coming back this month, and the host “feels good.”

Clarkson, 41, announced the return of her self-titled daytime show by singing James Brown’s 1965 classic“I Got You (Feels Good)” in a joyous teaser she released on Wednesday, October 4.

The season 1 American Idol champion launched her show in 2019 in Los Angeles. For season 5, she’s moving production to Rockefeller Center in The Big Apple with the premiere set for Monday, October 16.

“I’m so excited to start our fifth season at the iconic 30 Rock,” Clarkson said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Deadline. “There is such a unique energy and creative spirit that comes with filming in New York City. Y’all ready?”

The talk show will film in front of a studio audience in Studio 6A, which is the former home to Late Night when it was hosted by David Letterman, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Fallon. Clarkson confirmed the move to NYC in May.

“I talked to my crew back in January through tears because I have built such an amazing group of people. Obviously, we’ve been very successful and I love everybody I work with and we have such great relationships,” she said on TalkShopLive at the time. “I was like, ‘Guys I need you to know what’s happening. It’s either I’m not going to be able to continue with the show or I got to go the East Coast.’ My family is East Coast. They’re North Carolina-based. It was one of those things where I just had to. Also, there were a lot of personal things going on, too. I feel like our family — me and my kids — really needed a fresh start and I just could not get it here [in Los Angeles].”

In the trailer, the five-time Emmy winner channels the Godfather of Soul as she performs in the studio with her house band, named Y’All. The caption confirms the theme of the season is, “It’s time to feel good,” as the clip shows scenes from NYC, including Manhattan’s skyline, and the Statue of Liberty.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the latest daytime talk program to announce its return. The new season of Sherri debuted in September, The Jennifer Hudson Show returned on October 2 and The Talk will be back on October 9. The Drew Barrymore Show will be back for season 4 on the same day as Clarkson.

The Kelly Clarkson Show premiered on September 9, 2019 and has earned thirteen Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment, as well as Clarkson winning Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host in 2020, 2021 and 2022. She also has 2023 nominations for Outstanding Daytime Talk Series and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host.

The 50th annual Daytime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled to be presented on June 16, however, due to the recent writers strike, it was postponed. A new date has not been announced.

Clarkson is also celebrating her 20th anniversary as a recording artist, and has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide.

The singer/TV personality released her tenth studio album, Chemistry, on June 23, featuring Steve Martin and Sheila E. On September 22, she released a deluxe version of the album including the bonus track, “You Don’t Make Me Cry.” The surprise guest on the song is her daughter, River Rose, 9, who recorded background vocals for the track when she was 5 years old.