Kelly Clarkson is still an American idol! The Grammy winner kicked off the 2018 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium in the Flushing neighborhood of Queens, New York, on Monday, August 27, with an incredible performance.

Clarkson, 36, belted out six of her biggest hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Walk Away” and “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You).” She rocked a silver fringe dress with a large black belt and leather boots during her set, during which she joked to the audience, “I love opening for Serena Williams!”

Fans applauded the pop star on Twitter for her high-energy performance, with many calling for her to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show.

“@kelly_clarkson is a f–king legend and the people deserve her for the Super Bowl halftime show 2019. LET IT BE KNOWN,” one viewer tweeted. Another wrote, “Whoever is in charge of the super bowl halftime show may I introduce to you @kelly_clarkson. Way to go Kelly!”

One Twitter user suggested that the “Piece by Piece” singer should have been offered the gig long ago, writing, “Why haven’t we had a Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl halftime show yet?” Another fan echoed, “@kelly_clarkson is a national treasure.. my GOSH we don’t deserve her!” A fifth tweeter wrote, “Omg @kelly_clarkson performing at the #USOpen50 opening ceremony. The most fitting anthem queen for the 50 yr anniversary. Also this opening is 10000x better than the Super Bowl halftime show – @nfl take note!!!! BOOK THIS QUEEN!!!!”

Clarkson is no stranger to the football field. In February 2012, she opened Super Bowl XLVI with a powerful rendition of the national anthem, backed by a children’s choir and a drumline.

Whoever is in charge of the super bowl halftime show may I introduce to you @kelly_clarkson. Way to go Kelly! #USOpen2018 #KellyClarkson — Christopher Griffin (@CGriffinLA) August 28, 2018

Why haven’t we had a Kelly Clarkson Super Bowl halftime show yet — Anna Nacho (@annanacho) August 27, 2018

Omg @kelly_clarkson performing at the #USOpen50 opening ceremony. The most fitting anthem queen for the 50 yr anniversary. Also this opening is 10000x better than the Super Bowl halftime show – @nfl take note!!!! BOOK THIS QUEEN!!!! — Jose Gutierrez (@JoseGut19) August 27, 2018

Kelly Clarkson slaying every single show she has; indeed a true singer and performer. — tavias (@tavvias) August 28, 2018

I didn't turn on the #USOpen expecting to see Kelly Clarkson perform but I am certainly not upset that I turned on the US Open and am seeing Kelly Clarkson perform — Connor Dougherty (@the_CONN_man_) August 27, 2018

Who is performing at the Superbowl halftime show next year? I think Kelly Clarkson should definitely be given that spot. — lonelljunior (@lonelljunior) August 28, 2018

I feel like @kelly_clarkson just submitted her audition for the Super Bowl #USOpen2018 pic.twitter.com/uI09dk77zk — Jeremy (@JeremyMTyler) August 28, 2018

