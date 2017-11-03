Kelly Dodd is a single lady! As previously reported, The Real Housewives of Orange County star recently announced that she plans to file for divorce of husband of 11 years, Michael Dodd. But that’s not stopping her from having a good time!

She came by Us Weekly’s New York City headquarters and was a good sport as she played a game of “Marry, Date or Ditch.” The twist though? She had to choose from all the husbands – past and present – from the Real Housewives franchises.

The Bravo star, 42, held nothing back with her responses. Watch the video to see who she wants to marry, date or ditch!

The Real Househusbands of Orange County

Terry Dubrow: “Ditch Terry Dubrow ‘cause he’s pompous.”

David Beador: “I would probably date. ‘Cause he’s cute. But he doesn’t talk so we would have to just date.”

Eddie Judge: “Eddie is just marriage material!”

The Real Househusbands of New Jersey

Joe Giudice: “The guy in the clink? No. I would totally ditch the goomba.”

Joe Gorga: “I’d marry him because he’s cute and got a good body.”

Chris Laurita: “Date him.”

The Real Househusbands of Beverly Hills

Kenn Todd: “Ugh if I had to? Ugh no. Ditch him. Gross!”

Mauricio Umansky: “I would probably marry Mauricio because he seems like the most stable.”

David Foster: “Date. Just so he could play me some music.”

Real Housewives’ Biggest Fights Ever

The Real Househusbands of New York

Jason Hoppy: “I would totally ditch that guy. He’s a creeper.”

Tom D’Agostino: “That guy gets around like a record. I honestly went to The Regency to see if he was there. And he’s short, not for me.”

Mario Singer: “Ditch.”

The Real Househusbands of Atlanta

Kroy Biermann: “Marry Biermann for sure. He’s got a nice bod.”

Gregg Leakes: “Ditch.”

Peter Thomas: “Ditch.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!