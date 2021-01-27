Standing by her claims! Kelly Dodd and Braunwyn Windham-Burke are still at odds — so much so that Dodd is refusing to return to The Real Housewives of Orange County if her costar returns.

“I know I cannot film with Braunwyn,” Dodd, 45, said in an Instagram Live, captured by a fan account on Wednesday, January 27. “I know for a fact that I cannot film with her. There’s just no way, and if she comes back then I’m out because I know for a fact that I cannot. She’s dangerous and calling people racists and homophobic.”

The Positive Beverage founder also claimed that Windham-Burke, 43, was calling her a “bad mom” for traveling. “I was traveling, yes, but I was also selling two homes. And thank God I did because I’d be stuck with four mortgages, right?” she said in the video. “I wasn’t going to party it up with the Salt Lake City chicks.”

The costars have been at odds since December 2020 when Dodd accused the Laguna Beach, California, native of using her alcoholism as a story line — a claim she stands by.

“This is my opinion, not that it’s Bible or gospel. I go by facts and I go by facts only. Do I think Braunwyn is lying about alcoholism? I’m skeptical about it because she’s a liar, admitted lying all last season and she claimed that she needed to carry the show this year. She said she was called boring, Boring-wyn, last year,” Dodd told E! News on Wednesday. “So she wanted to create story lines and I know that for a fact. I was there. I know everything that her agent told her to, she needed to stop drinking and it she became sober it would be a great story line for her.”

Windham-Burke responded via Instagram shortly after Dodd’s original comments, noting that she knows her costar is “vile and cruel” so she wasn’t surprised.

“I’ve learned through others that when people have a hard time with me being sober it’s more about their own issue. Were people in my life telling me to ‘clean up my act,’” the mother of seven wrote on December 6, 2020. “Hell ya, I was black out drinking most days….did I get sober for the show? Maybe, I knew we were filming soon and I was scared to have what happened the year before (I don’t remember some scenes.) Is there a doubt in anyone’s mind who knows me I’m an alcoholic? No. It’s low, but she’s pretty vile and cruel so it’s not unexpected.”

Earlier this month, Windham-Burke alleged that Dodd put her family’s life in jeopardy by posting and deleting a video that showed Windham-Burke’s license plate.

“When she docks my house and put all my personal information and my address and put my kids’ lives in jeopardy, I was done, game over. I mean, it was a nightmare. It was crossing a line,” she said on the January 15 episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “You don’t F with my family and she did.”