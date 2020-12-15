Setting the record straight. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke responded to accusations that her costar Kelly Dodd made about her mental health.

Dodd, 45, slammed Windham-Burke, 43, in multiple tweets on Sunday, December 13. While some of the posts are still visible on her account, the Arizona native deleted one tweet that claimed her castmate was. on a 5150 psychiatric hold.

“I am not going to be blamed for her mental disorders, alcoholism, cheating, violence, & her children being depressed,” she tweeted, per The New York Post’s Page Six. “She’s been in a 5150 hold.”

On Tuesday, December 15, Windham-Burke took to her Instagram Story to address the claims. “Good morning. So once again, I’m waking up, reading some stuff and honestly, there’s certain people I work with that I’m shocked how much they get away with,” she said in the video clip. “How many lies they’re allowed to tell — how it seems like nothing really happens.”

The Bravolebrity continued, “I just want to clear something up. I’ve never been on a 5150 hold. That’s a lie. Not that there’s anything wrong with that. You know, when I needed help 10 years ago, I checked myself in [for treatment]. So that’s a different situation. But, 5150 holds are good for people who need them. There’s no shame in that. There’s no shame in mental health issues.”

After Windham-Burke spoke out, Dodd hit back at her castmate’s claim by tweeting: “You said it on camera at Lake Arrowhead. The others heard it too. Lying then or lying now? Pick one.”

According to California law, a 5150 hold is used when a person suffering from a mental health crisis is involuntarily held for up to 72 hours if they are a danger to themselves or others. The protocol varies by state.

Dodd also deleted a tweet that referenced Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Taylor Armstrong, who accused her late husband, Russell Armstrong, of abuse during the show’s earlier seasons. Comparing the Armstrongs to Windham-Burke and her husband, Sean Burke, she tweeted: “Haven’t they learned anything from Taylor Armstrong’s late husband? Clean up your own house. Get help. Stop blaming others.”

Earlier this month, Dodd said that she didn’t regret her “lack of sensitivity” toward Windham-Burke for claiming her costar was faking her battle with alcoholism for an RHOC story line. “I don’t regret it because I think that her whole sobriety thing is contrived and I think it’s fake,” the businesswoman said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I don’t think that she had seven kids so she could ‘not drink’ and I know her well enough that this was a pre-plotted thing that she wanted to do to get her own show,” she continued. “She wanted to get her own show, her talent agent told her to stop drinking. It’s all contrived. I don’t believe that she is a real alcoholic, no.”

During RHOC’s current season, Windham-Burke detailed her battle with sobriety. She also admitted to hitting her husband of more than 20 years. The pair share seven children: Bella, 20, Rowan, 18, Jacob, 15, 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 5, and Hazel, 2.

The reality star recently came out as a lesbian and appeared to introduce her girlfriend, Kris, to fans via Instagram. Windham-Burke said that she is trying to maintain her marriage to Burke, who has shown support for her amid her journey to acceptance.

“He’s my best friend and family,” she wrote while responding to a fan via Instagram earlier this month. “We know it might be impossible, but we’re going to try and make this ‘open’ marriage work.”

If you or someone you know struggles with mental health or addiction issues, please call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357.