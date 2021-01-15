No turning back. Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke would “absolutely not” mend her friendship with costar Kelly Dodd.

In November, Dodd posted and deleted a video of what appeared to be Windham-Burke’s license plates on her cars outside of her home.

“When she docks my house and put all my personal information and my address and put my kids’ lives in jeopardy, I was done, game over. I mean, it was a nightmare. It was crossing a line,” the Bravo star told Us Weekly exclusively on the Friday, January 15, episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast. “You don’t F with my family and she did.”

In December, Dodd, 45, claimed that the Windham-Burke, 43, hired a photographer to take professional photos of herself at a Black Lives Matter protest and accused her of faking her sobriety. On January 13, she then alleged that her costar staged paparazzi photos with her husband Sean Burke going to a sex shop.

“There was a lot of lies that were told about me this year. A lot of people saying that I hired an investigator, No, I didn’t. I hired a photographer for Black Lives Matter — no, I didn’t. They said I don’t pay my taxes … so there’s just a lot of lies,” the mom of seven told Us. “At one point I was like, you know what, I’m not doing this anymore. I can’t just sit here listening to you guys lie loudly and often and believe it. Like, I’m out, you know? That was hard.”

One person that has had her back is former RHOC star Tamra Judge, who she revealed was with her when her husband went out on his first date. The pair, who have been married for 20 years, have a “modern marriage,” with Windham-Burke now dating girlfriend, Kris.

“When Sean was on his first date, I thought I was going to be fine and I’m at dinner with her and I’m shaking and she’s like, ‘Honey, it’s OK. It’s OK,’” the California native explained to Us. “Tamra knew about me being sober and she’s known about the issues. She’s known about all this stuff in my marriage before it ever got out there and she keeps her mouth shut. She is a very good person.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.