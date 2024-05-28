Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter, Lola Consuelos, revealed she’s a star in the making after covering Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

“In workout lateeee, cause I’m a singerrrr,” Lola, 22, wrote via Instagram earlier this month, referring to one of the lines’ from Carpenter’s viral hit, which initially dropped in April. “@sabrinacarpenter 🥿 best song ever🛵 also please go stream my new single link in bio :).”

Lola donned a powder blue striped sweater and gray sweatpants as she sang a sultry version of Carpenter’s song. Her long brunette locks fell naturally alongside her face as she performed for the camera.

“Now he’s thinkin’ ’bout me every night, oh / Is it that sweet? I guess so / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso,” Lola sang. “Move it up, down, left, right, oh / Switch it up like Nintendo / Say you can’t sleep, baby, I know / That’s that me, espresso.”

Lola, who is the only daughter of Ripa and Mark, both 53, also released a snippet of the cover via TikTok. (The Live With Kelly and Mark cohosts also share sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 21.)

In the second clip she wore a pink, long-sleeved shirt and the same gray sweats. “Your voice is beautifully unique with a sprinkle of Norah Jones + Amy Winehouse,” one user wrote in the Instagram comments.

Related: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family Album With Their 3 Children: Photos Party of five! After meeting on the set of All My Children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos soon found a real-life romance and began to grow their family. The Live With Kelly and Ryan host and the Riverdale alum wed in 1996, and eldest son Michael was born one year later. Daughter Lola and son Joaquin followed in 2001 and 2003, respectively. […]

A second social media user replied, “Wow you have the voice of [an] angel!! Please make a album.❤️🎶🎶🎶🎶🎶.” Lola’s dad commented with two red heart emojis.

While Lola’s “Espresso” cover has made fans do a double take, she’s been working at becoming a singer for years. Since graduating from New York University in May 2023, Lola has recorded covers for social media, and she released her single “Roles” in April.

That same month, Lola shared a cover of Norah Jones’ “Don’t Know Why” and Coldplay’s “The Scientist” via Instagram.

Ripa commented on both of the songs, fully supporting her daughter. “Lola!!!! Stunning ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Ripa replied in the comments of the “Don’t Know Why” performance.

The following week she gushed over Lola’s rendition of the Coldplay song, writing, “All this happened during my flight? The PIANO?? Gorgeous 💜.”

Related: Celebrity Kids Following in Their Parents’ Musical Footsteps Tons of celebrity kids have followed in their musical parents’ footsteps over the years, starting pop careers of their own — and racking up awards in the process. Miley Cyrus, whose dad Billy Ray Cyrus is a country superstar, is one of the most notable examples of a famous kid following her parents into showbiz. […]

Carpenter, for her part, has been performing “Espresso” live for crowds of fans since its release last month.

The former Disney Channel star, 25, slayed the stage on Sunday, May 26, in England while singing at the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend Luton music festival.

Carpenter’s boyfriend, Barry Keoughan, was one of her biggest fans during the show, according to a fan TikTok uploaded on Monday, May 28.

In the clip, the Saltburn actor, 31, was smiling and clapping as Carpenter belted out “Espresso” and danced on stage. “He really is wrapped around her finger,” one commenter wrote, referring to a line from the track.