A collaboration between Kelsea Ballerini and the Jonas Brothers sounds like a match made in heaven, but it turns out it already happened — and fans never heard it!

Ballerini, 30, broke the news to her followers via her Instagram Story on Friday, November 17, while doing an “ask me anything” chat during a recent plane trip.

“Jonas brothers collab when [will it happen],” a fan asked, to which Ballerini replied, “To be so honest, I was on ‘Strong Enough’ but did indeed get replaced hahahaha.”

The country singer noted that she’s not mad about Bailey Zimmerman making it on the final cut. “But Bailey is sick,” Ballerini added on Friday alongside a tearing-up emoji and a melted face emoji. However, she didn’t share why she was cut.

Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas released “Strong Enough” with Zimmerman, 23, on November 10. “We’re so excited to team up with Bailey for ‘Strong Enough’!” the brothers said in a press release at the time. “He’s such a talented artist who’s had an amazing year, so it’s been a blast collaborating with him.”

Zimmerman gushed over working alongside the siblings, adding, “I’ve been a fan of the Jonas Brothers for as long as I can remember. I literally grew up with them! It’s been incredible to get to know Joe, Nick, and Kevin, and we’ve already shared some memories I’ll never forget. The fact that they would ask me to be on a song still blows my mind. I hope y’all like it as much as I do!”

Following the single’s success, the Jonas Brothers announced via Instagram on Friday that they will be taking the stage with Zimmerman on Saturday, November 18, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, as part of the pregame entertainment for the James Madison Dukes and Appalachian State Mountaineers matchup.

“Thank you for all the love on ‘Strong Enough’ this past week! Excited to perform it for the first time with @bailey.zimmerman tomorrow at @collegegameday 🔥,” the band teased.

Ballerini, meanwhile, has been keeping herself equally as busy this month after playing a sold-out show in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee, on November 2.

“I saw my first concert ever in this arena when I was a kid … and then 15,000 of you showed up so it could be the place where I played my first ever headline arena show,” the “Half of My Hometown” singer wrote via Instagram after the performance. “I wish I could go back and show little me the photos, but honestly glad she had no clue.”

Ballerini followed up the gig by playing a heartfelt rendition of “Leave Me Again” at the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville. Days later, she was nominated for Best Country Album ahead of the 2024 Grammy Awards for Rolling Up the Welcome Mat.