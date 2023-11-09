Your account
Entertainment

Kelsea Ballerini Serenades Chase Stokes in the Bathroom and More CMA Awards Moments You Missed

The Best Backstage Moments From the 2023 CMA Awards in Photos
Country music superstars brought the glam to the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8, but several of the biggest moments were not seen on TV.

Kelsea Ballerini, a double nominee for Female Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year, brought the Bridgestone Arena house down with her emotional rendition of “Leave Me Again.” Before belting out the track live, the 30-year-old singer gave boyfriend Chase Stokes the first listen.

Ballerini, dressed to impress in a glitzy gold gown, rehearsed her acoustic set barefoot in the bathroom while Stokes, 31, looked on in awe. (Ballerini and the Outer Banks star have been linked since January, her first public romance since her divorce from Morgan Evans.)

Ballerini and Stokes weren’t the only celebrity couple to turn the CMA Awards into a date night. Jelly Roll brought wife Bunnie XO to the awards ceremony and she was dutifully waiting backstage when he won New Artist of the Year. After walking off the stage with his new trophy, Jelly Roll met up with Bunnie and they shared a sweet smooch.

Scroll below to see more backstage photos from country music’s biggest night:

