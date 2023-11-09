Couples from the country music world stepped out for date night at the 2023 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 8.

Chris Stapleton walked the red carpet with his wife and fellow musician Morgane Stapleton. “It feels very natural it always. Even in our times where maybe we’re not agreeing or butting heads on something it feels very natural,” Morgane, 40, said of working with her husband, 45, during the On the Red Carpet broadcast. “And I don’t want to say easy but I feel like we’re supposed to be doing it.”

Chris agreed, saying he trusts his wife “more than anyone.”

The Stapletons are just one country pair that fans are hoping to see get cozy on the carpet. Kelsea Ballerini and boyfriend Chase Stokes have been red carpet mainstays since they began dating — and eagle-eyed viewers waited to see what they would wear this time. (The twosome stepped out as a modern Barbie and Ken with their outfits.)

“They work so well because they have fun together,” a source told Us Weekly of the pair in July. “They have a no-drama relationship and can just be themselves.”

While the singer, 30, and the Outer Banks star, 31, are “serious,” the insider noted at the time that they were in no rush to settle down. “They have no plans to get engaged anytime soon,” the source said.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of country music’s biggest couples at the 2023 CMA Awards: