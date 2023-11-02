As a two-time World Series MVP, Corey Seager has proved he’s here to stay in the MLB.

“It truly is incredible,” Seager, 29, told ESPN after his team, the Texas Rangers, won the 2023 World Series on Wednesday, November 1. “But it’s not just me, man. What this team did and how we competed and all the guys in there rallying, we don’t really have one leader. That whole clubhouse is the leadership.”

The shortstop signed a 10-year, $325 million deal with the Rangers in 2022, hoping to help turn the team into an MLB juggernaut. It appears he’s succeeded thus far. The Rangers were the oldest franchise in the MLB without a World Series win — until now.

Seager made his MLB debut in 2015 after he was drafted to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012. In 2020, he was named the 2020 World Series MVP when the Dodgers took home the title that year. After seven seasons on the team, he signed the largest contract in Rangers history and took his baseball skills to Texas.

“We’re trending upwards. [Chris Woodward] was a huge part of my decision,” Seager shared, explaining why he left the Dodgers for the Rangers during an April 2022 interview with MLB Network. “Knowing how he is, knowing how he approaches the game, knowing how I am and how I approach the game. The stars aligned.” (Woodward, 47, managed the Dodgers until August 2022.)

Seager also mentioned the Rangers’ current manager, Chris Young, and other front office members who have the “same mindset and same approach” when it comes to baseball. “That hits home, and it’s something you want to be part of,” Seager explained.

Seager had a major part in the Rangers’ 2023 World Series win — and even his teammates admitted that.

“It was impressive to watch,” pitcher Jacob deGrom said of Seager, per Fox Sports. “Every time he came up [to bat], you felt like he was going to do something special.”

Keep scrolling for everything to know about 2023 World Series MVP Seager:

1. Do Corey Seager’s Brothers Play Baseball?

Corey is the youngest of three boys born to parents Jeff and Jody Seager. His older brothers both have a history in the MLB as well. His eldest brother, Kyle Seager, was a third baseman for the Seattle Mariners from 2011 to 2021. Their middle brother, Justin Seager, was drafted by the Mariners in 2013.

2. Where Is Corey Seager From?

Before kicking off his MLB career, Corey played basketball and baseball for Northwest Cabarrus High School in Kannapolis, North Carolina, and was the No. 1 recruit in the state. Ahead of his 2012 high school graduation, Corey committed to the University of South Carolina on a baseball scholarship but entered the MLB draft instead.

3. Is Corey Seager Married?

Corey married high school sweetheart Madisyn Seager (née Van Ham) in December 2020 during an intimate ceremony held in Nashville. Madisyn often shares sweet photos of the duo together at various Rangers games.

“WE’RE GOING TO THE WORLD SERIES, YALL!!!!!!!!!” she captioned an October Instagram post.

4. How Much Does Corey Seager Make?

Corey’s $325 million contract with the Rangers is the largest in franchise history. Previously, Alex Rodriguez held the record for the team’s highest payday with a $252 million contract in 2000.

5. What Awards Has Corey Seager Won?

Aside from joining the elite group of two-time World Series MVPs, Corey also has some other baseball awards under his belt. He was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2016, National League Championship Series Most Valuable Player in 2020 and is a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner.