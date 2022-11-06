Celebrating the Houston Astros! As the Major League Baseball (MLB) team clinched their second-ever World Series championship, pitcher Justin Verlander was elated to share the special day with wife Kate Upton and their daughter.

“It’s all an incredible experience,” the supermodel, 30, gushed to Fox Sports on Saturday, November 5, of watching her man’s team win Game 6 of the championship. “Having Justin home and being able to be together as a family is so amazing and then to go to the exact extreme and be here at the World Series and then win is just so exciting and so worth it. We miss him every time he goes away.”

Upton, who told the broadcasters she did some “A+ cheering,” brought the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Genevieve to the game at Minute Maid Park in Houston. “This is the most we get to see him,” she said on Saturday. “Just to see him do what he loves, just to see him do his craft, he’s such an artist out there. When he’s pitching, it’s really so creative, such an art and we are so honored.”

Upton, who married the 39-year-old pitcher in November 2017, brought the team spirit with her outfit choices, wearing an Astros bomber jacket and baseball cap. Genevieve, for her part, wore a miniature jersey with her dad’s last name on the back.

Upton and Verlander, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary earlier this month, welcomed their first child in November 2018.

“She’s been the most amazing woman and mom,” the baseball star exclusively told Us Weekly in March 2019 of watching his wife embrace parenthood. “I knew that she would set a great example for our daughter, no matter what. It’s the person that she is, it’s the person who I married. I’ve always appreciated her for her strength.”

He continued at the time: “But just seeing her interact, all the nurturing and everything that goes on with being a mother, it’s been tremendous to watch. I know it’s not easy for her either, but it’s quite a connection that they have, and it’s really special for me to be able to witness that and be a part of it.”

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has echoed her partner’s sentiments through the years.

“He’s always so involved,” the Other Woman actress said during an April 2021 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in which she called Verlander the “best” father — to their human children. “He’s the best partner. He’s just not the best dog dad. Like, he has helped almost zero with Norman, but he took almost every night shift with Vivi. So, I still am a little bitter about that.”

Scroll below to see photos of the family of three’s World Series celebrations: