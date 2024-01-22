Ken Jennings would love to see Emma Stone’s Jeopardy! dreams come true once she’s able to master the show’s test.

“She says she wants to be on [the show] and she doesn’t want to be on [Celebrity Jeopardy!],” Jennings, 49, said during a Monday, January 22, appearance on Live With Kelly and Mark. “She wants to be on [the] real, original-recipe Jeopardy! I mean, that’s a hard show.”

As Jennings’ remark gathered laughs from the audience, the game show host added, “We would take her in a heartbeat.”

Host Kelly Ripa asked Jennings if the Jeopardy! team has considered getting Stone’s application to the top of the show’s list. However, Jennings shared that the actress, 35, wouldn’t get any special treatment and must go through the same process as every other person applying to be on the game show.

Related: Emma Stone Through the Years Emma Stone was determined to make her dreams come true from a young age. She started her acting career as a child, starring in a theater production of The Wind in the Willows in 2000. When she was a teen, Stone created a PowerPoint presentation that convinced her parents to let her move to Hollywood. […]

“I think she would have to go through the same tests,” he explained. “Our viewers can, if they want to be on the show, they can try out from home. You can take a test online and then do a Zoom audition. We no longer make people go to the mall or to a hotel to audition for the show.”

Once Stone passes the virtual quiz, Jennings shared that he believes she “might have a leg up” during the interview process.

“She’s probably pretty good on camera,” he quipped, to which Mark Conseulos agreed. “The camera loves her.”

Earlier this month, Stone revealed that Jeopardy! is her favorite show and takes the test every year but hasn’t heard back from casting after taking the test multiple times.

“You can only take it once a year with your email address. So every June I take the quiz and they don’t tell you how you did,” she said during a January episode of Variety’s “Awards Circuit” podcast. “They just say, ‘We’ll let you know in the next nine to 12 months if you got on the show.’ And guess what, I haven’t gotten on the show.”

While Stone isn’t aware of how well she’s done on the online test, she thinks she has what it takes to be on the show due to frequent Jeopardy! consumption.

Related: 'Jeopardy!’ Controversies and Hilarious Moments Over the Years Make it a true daily disaster, Alex. Jeopardy! contestants often practice for years before appearing on the quiz show, but they sometimes still find themselves in the middle of a wild moment. Even Ken Jennings, who holds the longest winning streak ever on Jeopardy!, has flubbed an answer or two. During his original run in […]

“I watch it every single night and I mark down how many answers I get right,” Stone confessed. “I swear, I could go on Jeopardy!”

When asked if Stone would consider competing on the quiz show’s celebrity counterpart, the Oscar winner revealed that she only had her sights set on the original show.

“I don’t want to go on Celebrity Jeopardy!” she shared. “I really want to earn my stripes. I would like to go on real Jeopardy!”