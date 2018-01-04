Yep, this one’s on repeat! Kendrick Lamar and SZA released a new song titled “All the Stars” on Thursday, January 4. The collaboration will appear on the soundtrack for Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o.

K-Dot, 30, kicks off the defiant first verse by rapping, “Tell me what you gon’ do to me / Confrontation ain’t nothin’ new to me / You can bring a bullet, bring a sword, bring a morgue / But you can’t bring the truth to me.” SZA, 27, then sings the infectious chorus (“This may be the night that my dreams might let me know / All the stars are closer, all the stars are closer”) before trading verses with the rapper.

The refrain finds Lamar and SZA (real name Solána Rowe) singing, “Love, let’s talk about love / Is it anything and everything you hoped for? / I get a feeling on you.”

In addition to dropping the track, Marvel announced on Thursday morning that the “HUMBLE.” rapper and Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith will curate and produce Black Panther: The Album, which features 14 songs and will be released on February 9.

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” Lamar said in a press release. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan [Coogler] and Marvel’s vision.”

Black Panther hits theaters on February 16.

