Not holding back! Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille sounded off on NeNe Leakes pushing for Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s return to the franchise.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Sunday, April 12, Andy Cohen mentioned how NeNe, 52, has been “rallying” for Kim, 41, to come back on RHOA. The 35-year-old America’s Next Top Model winner, in turn, noted how she was “so confused” by NeNe’s campaign due to her rocky history with Kim.

“Andy, I have not been around as long as a lot of these girls on Housewives, though I had been in the business. What I do know about NeNe and Kim was the first season I came on, they were enemies,” Eva said during the aftershow. “They were fighting roaches in each other’s house.”

The Sister Code actress continued, “Nene went on this huge rampage — I mean, despising this woman. The moment that she doesn’t get along with her coworkers, now she wants [Kim] back.”

Kenya, for her part, noted that she doesn’t pay any mind to NeNe’s behavior. However, she also had some not-so-kind things to say when weighing in on NeNe’s push for Phaedra Parks to return as well. “I just don’t put any energy into things that she says or does,” the Celebrity Apprentice alum, 49, bluntly stated.

“I mean, she’s just an idiot to me and just very low-brow and has zero class and no brain at all,” Kenya continued. “So, I just don’t put any energy into it, honestly. I would be looking for my brain cells around that I’ve lost for thinking about her.”

Kim was one of the original housewives that appeared on the Atlanta spinoff, which first aired in 2008. The Don’t Be Tardy star, however, left the franchise midseason in 2012. Though she returned to the reality series as a guest star in season 9, she left a second time after season 10. Kim told TMZ in 2018 that she would “never, never” reappear on the show.

When NeNe stopped by Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen last month, she revealed that she’s in a good place with Kim. She also noted that their relationship is much better off-camera, adding, “When we’re working together, we’re pulling wigs.”