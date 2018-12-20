The Atlanta alliances may be changing once again. NeNe Leakes is “making amends” with her former Real Housewives of Atlanta costar Phaedra Parks, but leaving current castmate Porsha Williams “out in the cold,” a source close to production tells Us Weekly exclusively.

The tension between NeNe, 51, and Porsha, 37, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Dennis McKinley, started after Porsha seemingly revealed that NeNe was the one who told her what Kandi Burruss said about Dennis during the December 2 episode of RHOA.

The Glee alum then accused Porsha of throwing her under the bus via Instagram. “When you a ride or die chick!!!! Hey lil sis, I got your back! Lil sis: Yeah ok! Then throws big sis under the bus! What the F—K,” NeNe wrote in a since-deleted post.

Porsha clapped back in a tweet, blaming the show’s editing: “NeNe knows that was editing! Everyone can see that was the last part of a sentence asked way after the lunch even took place! They added it to make it seem like I confessed who told me. I never said NeNe told me what Kandi said. I only said why NeNe felt it may be kept from me!”

According to the source, Porsha was upset by NeNe’s Instagram. “Porsha was flabbergasted by Nene’s post,” the source tells Us, noting that NeNe “previously blamed Porsha” for everything that happened between Kandi and Phaedra back in season 9. (During the ninth season reunion, Phaedra admitted that she told Porsha about the rumor of Kandi and husband Todd Tucker’s alleged plan to drug Porsha and have sex with her.)

As a result, fans may have been surprised to see photos of Phaedra, who was fired from the series, at NeNe’s birthday celebration on December 15.

“NeNe and Porsha’s relationship was really good before that. Porsha is pregnant, doing her business, not angry at NeNe,” the source tells Us. “NeNe didn’t invite Porsha to any of her birthday celebration. Now she’s posting pics with Phaedra, but leaving Porsha out in the cold? It’s really weird that she’s making amends with Phaedra, gunning for her to be back on the show now, after talking about what a bad, negative affect she had on the show.”

The source adds: “There’s no reason that Nene and Porsha can’t be friends. It’s on Nene’s end. There’s nothing Porsha can do to maintain a friendship with Nene if it’s going to be like this.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

