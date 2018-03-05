Mr. and Mrs. Daly take the Oscars! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore and her husband, Marc Daly, attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Viewing Party, where she addressed the rumors that she is expecting.

“Well, we appreciate people rooting for us and wanting the best for us. That’s all I’ll say,” Moore exclusively told Us Weekly on Sunday, March 4. The former Miss USA sparked pregnancy rumors after reports surfaced in November that she was undergoing IVF treatments during a trip to Barbados with Daly. Moore previously told Us in December that she was “not opposed” to treatments, but played coy about her plans to start a family with her man.

The Bravo star surprised fans and her RHOA costars when she quietly wed Daly during a private St. Lucia ceremony in June.

“He doesn’t focus on my job. He focuses on me, my business,” Moore, 47, told Us on Sunday about their relationship. “He has an MBA, he helps me with Kenya Moore Haircare. Advice. Tactical things. That’s the best thing about being married to someone like him. I have a partner in love, life, and business.”

Moore, who has been noticeably absent during the recent episodes of RHOA despite being a series regular, also spoke to Us about Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s return to the series.

“I’m used to women coming on the show, trying to prove something or just trying to earn a check. I think that’s what Kim has done. It’s sad that she has to resort to such tactics to earn a paycheck. That’s how I feel about it,” Moore told Us on Sunday. (Moore and Zolciak-Biermann have been in a very public feud ever since the Don’t Be Tardy star called Moore’s marriage “fake” and the model said Zolciak-Biermann was “pimping” out daughter Brielle for John Legend tickets).

While it does not seem like Moore and Zolciak-Biermann, 39, are going to make up any time soon, Moore told Us to “never say never.”

“I don’t know what the future is. Maybe she can see the error of her ways and change, maybe not,” she added. “But I’m just gonna continue to be me and positive and just look forward to all the great things happening … We’re really blessed right now, I just have to focus on my family.”

Real Housewives of Atlanta airs on Bravo Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

