Kesha is getting ready to bless Us with new music.

The 37-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 6, to hint at her next project. In the photos, Kesha crouched on a boulder while rocking a star embellished headband and flowy dress. “Keshaiswaitingforyou.com,” she captioned the post.

When fans clicked the link, they were taken to a website that featured a nude pic of Kesha with her back to the camera and were encouraged to “sign up for updates.”

“Mar 6, 2024,” Kesha captioned another social media post. “First day I’ve owned my voice in 19 years. Welcome.”

Last month, Kesha opened up about releasing new music after leaving Dr. Luke’s record label.

“I’ll say … to all my fans, all my animals, this has been a ride,” she told V magazine. “I’ll say that there is a day — although I won’t say the day — but there is a day marked on my calendar when I am free to release music. So just know that she is out here in the woods writing and singing till 4 in the morning, ferociously. I am being a feral wild woman out here. So just know that.”

Kesha’s last five albums, including Gag Order, which dropped in 2023, were released under Dr. Luke’s Kemosabe Records.

The “Praying” singer left the record label after she and Dr. Luke, 50, settled their defamation case in June 2023.

Back in 2014, Kesha alleged that she was assaulted by Dr. Luke in 2005 after waking up in his bed “sore and sick with no memory of how she got there.”

She proceeded to file a lawsuit against him, in which she claimed he threatened to “shut her career down” if she brought up the alleged incident.

In response, Dr. Luke denied the claims and filed a defamation lawsuit against the singer. At the time, his lawyer told Us Weekly that Kesha’s statements were “outrageous” and “untrue.” Kesha dropped her suit in 2016, but Dr. Luke continued to seek $50 million in damages.

Kesha secured a major victory in June 2023 when the New York Court of Appeals ruled that Dr. Luke, as a “public figure,” would need to prove that she acted with “actual malice” in her initial accusations against him.

Later that month, a joint statement was released via Instagram announcing a resolution in the case. “Kesha and Dr. Luke have agreed to a resolution of the lawsuit, and have agreed to issue and post a joint statement regarding that resolution,” the statement read.

Kesha continued to share a personal statement, noting that “only God knows what happened” the night of the alleged assault. “I am looking forward to closing the door on this chapter of my life and beginning a new one,” she wrote. “I wish nothing but peace to all parties involved.”