As Kim Kardashian continues to deal with Kanye West’s social media activity in real-time, her sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian came to her defense on the Thursday, October 13, episode of The Kardashians.

“It has gotten completely out of control all the false narratives that people believe in. It is just exhausting,” the 26-year-old model said while discussing backlash to Kim’s “get your ass up and work comment” from the family’s Variety cover story, which dropped in March. “And then it goes into the whole situation that you are dealing with.”

Kim, 41, agreed. “Kanye posted that he can’t see the kids and I am like, ‘You were here this morning. Stop with this narrative. I can’t take it anymore,’” she said. “But then I don’t want to go back and forth with the internet.”

“It is all gaslighting,” Khloé, 38, declared. “All of it is whatever narrative everyone wants to believe. We should buy them all lighters for Christmas and be like, ‘This is because you gaslight everyone.’”

The Skims creator has been fairly mum about her ex-husband’s allegations about their coparenting relationship — the pair share North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 — since their 2021 split. In February, she made a rare statement after Kanye came for her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, and her decision to allow North on TikTok.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” Kim wrote at the time. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. … It is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way.”

While there have been temporary pauses from Kanye’s social media attacks, Khloé fired back at him earlier this month when he dragged Kim into the drama surrounding his “White Lives Matter” T-shirt.

“Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect. Again with the birthday narrative. Enough already. We all know the truth and in my opinion, everyone’s tired of it,” the Good American cofounder wrote on October 5, referring to the rapper claiming he wasn’t invited to Chicago’s birthday party in January. “You know exactly where your children are at all times and YOU wanted separate birthdays. I have seen all of the texts to prove it. And when you changed your mind and wanted to attend, you came. Like you have pointed out yourself, she is the one taking care of your kids 80% of the time. Please Leave her and the family out of it so that the kids can be raised peacefully. 🙏🏽”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians on Thursdays.