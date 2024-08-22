Kid Cudi is still on the mend after a brutal injury forced him to cancel the Insano World Tour.

In an exclusive interview to promote his new Bisquick partnership, the “Day ‘n’ Nite” rapper, 40, shared an update on his recovery three months after breaking his foot at Coachella. “I’ve been walking around the house,” he told Us Weekly. “I got my cane, so, yeah, things are going good.”

In April, Cudi (real name: Scott Mescudi) returned to Coachella after headlining the festival in 2019. During his performance, he jumped off stage, landed wrong and broke his foot. Days later, Cudi revealed the injury — determined to be a broken calcaneus — was “much more serious” than he thought.

“We have to cancel the tour so I can focus on getting better to be out there in tip top shape to rage with you all,” he wrote at the time. “There’s just no way I can bounce back in time to give 100%.”

Speaking to Us, Cudi credited fiancée Lola Abecassis Sartore — alongside his mother and his assistant — for being “all hands-on deck” during his healing process, admitting, “I couldn’t have gone through this on my own.”

“My fiancée [told me], ‘You haven’t complained not once throughout this whole ordeal,’ and I was just like, ‘You guys made it really easy for me,’” he explained. “I felt like I had the Golden Girls taking care of me. I’m blessed.”

Cudi is optimistic he will be back on the road soon enough. “Everything’s looking good. We’re waiting to lock in some dates,” he said of rescheduling the tour. “We should know something in a couple months and then we can put the tickets out on sale.”

“It’s looking like it’s going to happen for sure,” he continued. “I’m just ready and excited to get out there, perform these new songs and see the fans, man.”

Cudi has been putting his downtime to good use. Not only is he planning his upcoming wedding and working on a memoir, he also teamed up with Bisquick on his latest venture, Cudi’s Funnel Cake Mix. The partnership, which includes an exclusive fair-themed collectible box and merch line, was inspired by the Grammy winner’s love for the sweet treats.

“I’ve been a huge fan of funnel cake since I was a kid going to fairs, carnivals and amusement parks — it was always the first thing on my mind to get,” he told Us. “Even in my adulthood, I’ve been having my chefs make funnel cake mix for me or making them for myself.”

Cudi approached Bisquick with the idea after realizing there was a void in the market. “It hit me one day [that] you can’t go to the grocery store and just buy the mix,” he explained.

“It just seemed like the perfect marriage. The way things came together, it made so much sense — from them being open to the idea, to me designing the box [and] the tagline,” he added. “I was really flattered that they were open to doing it.”