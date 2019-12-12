



The Kardashians are taking on Wyoming … and their issues with each other during the season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“I want each one of you to pick one person sitting here and tell them what’s the one thing you’d love to focus on strengthening in your relationship,” Kris Jenner suggests to her family, who are embracing the southern vibes in bandanas and cowboy hats, during a sneak peek of the Sunday, December 15, episode. “What we’re gonna do is build the communication. Khloé, is there somebody on the bus that you’d like to strengthen with?”

Khloé Kardashian is quick to name her sister Kourtney Kardashian.

“I feel like Kourtney and I sometimes fizzle,” the 35-year-old Revenge Body host admits. “So, I think I would love to get us back on course and maybe not be so reactive. For myself.”

After Kendall Jenner acknowledges that everyone in the family is very “judgmental,” Kim Kardashian shifts the conversation back to Kourtney, 40.

“I want to fix, you know, my relationship probably with Kourtney, for those mean reasons and those mean comments. … I mean, I can be so mean,” the KKW Beauty CEO, 39, explains.

Khloé then points out that both Kim and Kourtney go low with each other: “You guys go back and forth though. It’s an equal.”

Kim, Khloé and Kourtney went head-to-head during the Sunday, December 8, episode of the E! series after the Selfish author and the Good American designer accused their eldest sister of hiding parts of their life from the cameras.

“All of the days that Kourtney isn’t filming, Khloé and I are picking up the slack and having to share more,” Kim said during the episode. “Because if we’re not sharing our lives, then what is the show?”

While Kourtney argued that she shared “everything” from her previous relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares kids Mason, 9, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 4, on the show, Kim and Khloé threatened to fire her from the series.

Fans will see the sisters try to mend their relationship during the season 17 finale, but Kourtney already confirmed she is taking a step back from KUWTK in November.

“I just decided to spend more time as a mom and put more of my energy there,” she told Entertainment Tonight on November 7. “But I’m not saying goodbye. I think you’ll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn’t airing yet but it’s being filmed.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.