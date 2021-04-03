In denial! Kim Kardashian hopped on the Bridgerton bandwagon last month — and can’t believe that Rege-Jean Page is exiting the Netflix show.

“I’m NOT OK!!!!!” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, wrote on her Friday, April 2, Instagram Story. “What is happening!!??? How can this be?”

The E! personality also commented on the 31-year-old actor’s original announcement, writing, “Wait!!! WHAT???”

The London native announced on Friday that while playing Simon Basset had been an “absolute privilege,” he was leaving the show, which is based off Julia Quinn‘s book series.

“The ride of a lifetime,” Page wrote via Instagram at the time. “Joining this family — not just onscreen, but offscreen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans — it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing.”

The streaming service released a statement, reading, “Dear Readers, while all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton [Jonathan Bailey]’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family. Daphne [Phoebe Dynevor] will remain a devoted wife and sister, helping her brother navigate the upcoming social season and what it has to offer – more intrigue and romance than my readers may be able to bear. Yours truly, Lady Whistledown.”

Page explained his decision to Variety, claiming his character always was supposed to have a “one-season arc.” He explained, “[They said], It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year. [I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit, and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Kardashian started watching the popular show, which broke Netflix’s viewership record, on Sunday, March 29. “It’s finally happening,” the KKW Beauty creator wrote via Instagram at the time. “I am not OK!!”

Other celebrities have fallen in love with Bridgeton, from Chrishell Stause to Mila Kunis. The Selling Sunset star, 39, “10/10 recommend[ed]” the first season, and Kunis’ husband, Ashton Kutcher, joked that the actress, 37, has been “cheating on” him with the drama.

The Two and a Half Men alum, 43, thought that his wife was “watching a porno” when she binged the show in the middle of the night, the couple hilariously revealed during a February Today show appearance.