Standing by her fashion. After trolls mocked Kim Kardashian‘s Balenciaga flame dress, the reality star clapped back with a surprising insult.

“Let me just say one thing about the flame outfit that everyone wants to talk about. On the internet [people] destroyed me and were like, ‘This is what she gets not being with Kanye. Finally, one look she dresses herself and Kanye’s outfits must have run out,'” Kim, 42, said in a post-credits scene during a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 3.

According to the Skims founder, Kanye West was actually behind the fashion choice. “The tea is this was one of the outfits that he styled and picked out,” Kim revealed. “So, if you guys knew that and if we were together, you guys would think it was the coolest outfit in the world. Everyone is so f—king fickle.”

The aspiring attorney’s comments come after she stepped out in April wearing a turtleneck top, a red leather wrap skirt and matching gloves that collectively created a flame print. Kim has previously gotten honest about how her ex-husband, 45, helped inspire her relationship with fashion.

“I definitely see what I like but I have never really been the visionary,” she said during an episode of The Kardashians in May. “I always just trusted in him, but it is not just about the clothes. That was the last thing we really had in common. I was always ‘The Kardashians’ with my sisters. Then I was ‘Kimye.’ Who is Kim K.? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?”

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. Later that year, the KKW Beauty founder requested to be declared legally single and to restore her last name. The request was granted almost one year after her original divorce filing.

While filming her hit reality series, Kim opened up about how the split created challenges between her and the rapper. “He told me my career was over and showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar,” she told Kourtney Kardashian in a May episode, referring to an outfit she picked out for an event.

At the time, Kim recalled being “very sure” that her marriage was over when she decided to file for divorce. “I knew it needed to be done when I filed because I knew it wasn’t the right situation for me,” she added. “Now I feel super good. I got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything down to what I wear. Even now I am having panic attacks.”

The beauty mogul, who briefly dated Pete Davidson after the breakup, also called out the double standard between her and the music producer.

“I am always super protective of Kanye and not sharing a lot of the negative things that have happened. Just because he is not here doing the show,” she explained during season 1. “Also, if I do something on a reality show then it’s like, ‘How dare she talk about him?’ But he can do a song and, ‘That’s so creative and expressive. ‘It is always two different sides are being expressed two different ways. One is respected and one is not.”

Late last month, the “Bound 2” artist made headlines after he shared anti-semitic statements. In response, Kim made it clear that she didn’t agree with her ex-husband’s commentary. “Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote via Twitter on October 24. “I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu Thursdays.