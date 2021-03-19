Going through it. Kim Kardashian is shown having a hard time handling her marriage problems with Kanye West during the Thursday, March 25, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Following the Thursday, March 18, premiere, a clip for the next episode showed Kris Jenner speaking with Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian at their Malibu rental home about how Kim, 40, is coping amid her marital woes. “I know she doesn’t want to talk about it on camera,” the momager, 65, says as Kim is shown swinging in a chair away from cameras. “But I just feel like she’s struggling a bit.”

Kourtney, 41, says that Kim “can’t possibly navigate this on her own,” to which Kris replies, “I don’t know how she’s dealing with the stress of it all.”

The KKW Beauty mogul revealed on the Thursday episode that her children with the “Gold Digger” rapper — North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months — were in Wyoming as she studied for a law school exam. “That’s the hardest thing for me is to be away from the kids,” she said. “But I have to really dedicate myself and do it.”

Kim and West, 43, have experienced many ups and downs throughout their six-year marriage. Their issues came to a head in late 2020 after West announced his run for president. At his South Carolina rally that July, he revealed that the longtime pair nearly aborted their eldest child, North. He later continued to share private family matters via Twitter, where he alleged that he has “been trying to get divorced” from Kim. He additionally called his now-estranged wife’s mother “Kris Jong-Un,” referencing controversial North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un.

Though the Yeezy designer later issued a public apology to the reality star, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Kim was “meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.”

Kim officially filed for divorce from West on February 19 after Us confirmed in January that she was “done” with their marriage. The day after the split news broke, Us exclusively revealed that the “turning point” in the pair’s marriage was when the Grammy winner claimed that “slavery was a choice” during his 2018 interview with TMZ.

“They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that,” the source said. “Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage.”

A separate insider told Us that the businesswoman is “doing well” and “taking things day by day” amid her separation from West.

On Monday, March 15, Kim opened up about the “challenging” year she has endured parenting her children amid her divorce. “Just the amount of time that me and all my parent friends have all spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time,” she said on Good Morning Vogue. “I always try to look at things in a positive way. Even though it has been such a challenging year, it’s a time to regenerate, get creative, spend so much time with family. Just this time I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.