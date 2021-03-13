Laser-focused! Kim Kardashian isn’t stressing over her split from Kanye West.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, shared a series of sexy bikini snaps via her Instagram on Friday, March 12, along with some words of advice for her followers.

“Zone out and focus on you,” she captioned the slideshow.

In the pics, Kardashian posed on a lounge chair wearing a dark-colored bikini. She accessorized the look with gold chains and black sunglasses. Her hair was styled in two pigtail braids.

The KKW Beauty founder has been enjoying many moments of brevity amid her split from West, 43, whom she married in Italy in May 2014. She laughed off some confusion on her Instagram Story on Thursday, March 11, after fans called her out for mixing up hail and snow.

Kardashian shared a series of videos via the social media app in which she marveled at hailstones blanketing the ground in her Calabasas, California, neighborhood. She repeatedly alerted fans that it was “snowing,” calling it “crazy.”

The E! personality gawked, “I don’t know if you can see that, but this is absolutely insane.”

Kardashian picked up handfuls of hail, recording for her followers. “This is really crazy. How is this happening?” she wondered out loud. “This is insane! My basketball court is white with snow. This is insane! You guys, my basketball court is black you guys, so this is insane!”

She continued, “This is a trip, like, it’s snowing in Calabasas.”

The Skims founder resurfaced hours later to reveal that she knows the difference between hail and snow, addressing the many followers who pointed it out to her. “OK OK I get the message!! It is HAIL!!! Not SNOW!”

Kardashian went on to write, “I’m not a meteorologist people!!!! Never claimed to be! I know I got 30 jobs but a meteorologist ain’t one! If it’s hailing in Calabasas in March I call it snow!!! OKKKKKURRRRR.”

West, for his part, is also said to be in “good spirits” amid the split. Previews for upcoming episodes of KUWTK suggest the divorce drama will play out before the cameras, with one clip featuring Kardashian crying.

“I feel like a f–king loser,” she said as she sobbed in the trailer, released on Monday, March 8.

The network shared the teaser less than one month after Kardashian filed for divorce from West on February 19. The pair were married for nearly seven years. Us Weekly previously confirmed their marriage woes would play a big part in the 20th and final season of Kardashian’s family’s reality show. The “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper is said to be “less than thrilled” about that, a source told Us earlier this month.

Their marital drama ramped up in July 2020, when Us confirmed that Kardashian met with a divorce lawyer. The news came three days after West went public about his wife considering abortion while pregnant with daughter North, now 7.

Kardashian and West share four children: North, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 22 months.