Plot twist. Kim Kardashian received backlash after sharing a glimpse of her movie night — which came with plenty of spoilers.

Kardashian, 41, took to social media on Monday, December 27, while watching Spider-Man: No Way Home in the comfort of her own house theater. After sharing a since-deleted photo of the screen via her Instagram Stories, fans quickly expressed their disappointment with the reality star.

“Not Kim Kardashian posting Spider-Man spoilers on her Instagram story 🤦‍♀️ if I hadn’t seen it already, I’d be LIVIDDDD,” a social media user tweeted after seeing the snap. Another fan noted how shocked they were that the SKIMS founder posted the spoilers with no warning, highlighting how the TV personality has “millions of followers” to consider.

A different follower came to Kardashian’s defense, however, writing, “If you hadn’t already seen Spider-Man and also follow Kim Kardashian then it’s your own damn fault you saw no way home spoilers on her stories.”

Another social media commentator joked that the beauty mogul would “blame North” for blasting out the content to so many people. Kardashian, for her part, has not yet reacted publicly to the Spider-Man backlash, but she previously faced issues when her eldest went live on TikTok without her permission.

A video posted to the mother-daughter’s joint account on December 12 showed the 8-year-old filming a live video as she headed into her mother’s room where Kardashian was lying in bed.

“Mom, I’m live,” North told the KKW founder before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum responded, “No, stop. You’re not allowed to.”

After the clip went viral, Kardashian addressed the mishap and her decision to create guidelines for social media use.

“In my household, there are rules,” the California native, who also shares son Saint, 6, daughter Chicago, 3, and son Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West said during the “Honestly With Bari Weiss” podcast in December 16. “She did feel really bad about that, and she apologized to me. She said, ‘I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.’ And she got it.”

At the time, Kardashian also shared what Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 12-year-old son, Mason, had to say about the situation after growing up in the public eye.

“Hi I don’t wanna disrespect North but I don’t think she should do the lives unless someone is with her because people are always screen recording and she might tell information that isn’t correct and stuff like that,” Mason wrote in a text to Kim. “I did the exact same thing as she did I would do the lives and now I regret saying one of the things that I said. Just in case for safety.”

The businesswoman replied to her nephew, writing, “I appreciate you looking out Mason. And I agree. She felt bad and I don’t think she will do it again but it could be good if you talk to her about it.”

The “blame North” reference may also be referring to the 2015 viral throwback bikini photo that Kim claimed her then 2-year-old daughter posted.