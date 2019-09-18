



A case of mistaken identity? Kris Jenner had a run-in with daughter Kim Kardashian’s security team that led to an ambulance being called.

In a sneak peek of the Sunday, September 22, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty founder, 38, receives an alarming call from sister Khloé Kardashian. “Oh, my God, Kim. You gotta come,” the 35-year-old reality star says. “Your whole security just f–king tackled Mom.” Jenner, 63, can be heard moaning and crying in the background.

Khloé adds: “We just called 911. This is so crazy. … The ambulance is on their way here now.”

Kim tells her younger sister that she is “rushing home right now” as she implores the Revenge Body host to explain the situation. “We were in the backyard, and Mom came down, when she shouldn’t have,” she details. “I told her to go around, and they just tackled her.”

Khloé offers to call Kim back, while the latter tells pal Jonathan Cheban, “I have to look at the surveillance right now.”

The altercation is just the latest in a series of dramatic moments to play out during Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ 17th season. Kim and Kourtney Kardashian rehashed a previous fight on the Sunday, September 15, episode.

“I said, ‘You’re going to school to become a lawyer and help the world and these are the kind of problems you have?’” the Poosh founder, 40, recalled. “And she’s like, ‘You’re really a miserable human being and you keep not understanding the issue because you, all of a sudden, turn into such a humanitarian and talk about the world’s issues — which you’ve not contributed one ounce to the world.’”

Kim, for her part, fired back at her sibling. “You f–kin’ fake humanitarian hoe. I actually do s–t for the world and you f–king fake it all day long,” she rebutted. “And act like, ‘Oh! There’s people dying, Kim.’ And what the f–k are you doing about it? So shut the f–k up.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.

